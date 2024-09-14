Key Takeaways Manchester United have had legendary left-backs stretch over eras.

Many of the club's best left-sided defenders impressed before the inception of the Premier League in 1992.

Modern-day options Patrice Evra and Luke Shaw have both excelled, despite contrasting issues.

Old Trafford has been nicknamed the Theatre of Dreams for decades. It's where players walk onto the pitch as mere athletes, but leave it as legends, cementing their place in history alongside some of the greatest footballers of all time. Manchester United, a club full of history, helped this happen time and time again.

Although United have not won the Premier League or Champions League since Sir Alex Ferguson left in 2013, they have still had an illustrious journey since the club's formation. Thanks to a swollen trophy cabinet, they are seen as one of the most successful teams of all time.

In any successful team, a manager needs to be able to trust those who play at left-back, knowing their role is crucial and typically underrated. Capable of pacing forward into the final third and also defending resolutely, we have outlined the nine greatest left-backs in Man United history, all of whom walked away with tangible glory.

Ranking Factors

If they were seen as a key player, they have been ranked higher. Longevity - Players who excelled over a number of years, if not decades, have ranked higher.

Players who excelled over a number of years, if not decades, have ranked higher. Clean sheets and goals conceded - If they performed well statistically, they have been included on the list.

9 Best Man United Left-Backs Ever Rank Player Years Playing 1. Denis Irwin 1990–2002 2. Roger Byrne 1951–1958 3. Arthur Albiston 1974–1988 4. Tony Dunne 1960–1973 5. Patrice Evra 2006–2014 6. Stewart Houston 1973–1980 7. Luke Shaw 2014–Present 8. Alex Downie 1902–1909 9. Shay Brennan 1957–1970

9 Shay Brennan

Manchester United career span: 1957–1970

Shay Brennan's perseverance and determination to carry on the legacy of history-makers helped him solidify a place on this list. His first game for the club came in an FA Cup match against Sheffield Wednesday in February 1958; this was United's first game after the Munich air disaster and Brennan scored twice on an emotionally charged night.

From that point onwards, Brennan was committed, solidifying the position as his own to help Man United win the First Division twice and the European Cup in 1968. His unwavering loyalty to the club made him a beloved figure among the Man United faithful, and his impact continues to be celebrated.

Shay Brennan's Manchester United Career Appearances 355 Goals 6 Major Honours First Division (x2), European Cup

8 Alex Downie

Manchester United career span: 1902–1909

Trying to imagine what football was like in the early 1900s is hard. The ball itself was a lot heavier, the rules were different and violence was never out of the question. However, Alex Downie, Man United's energetic wing-half, excelled during challenging circumstances.

Playing for the Red Devils from 1902 to 1909, he was a reliable option on the left as they went in search of glory. Downie helped United win the club's maiden First Division title in 1908, whilst his unwavering commitment and solid performances played a role in establishing the club's position at the top of England's footballing hierarchy.

Alex Downie's Manchester United Career Appearances 172 Goals 12 Major Honours First Division

7 Luke Shaw

Manchester United career span: 2014–Present

Luke Shaw has been at Old Trafford for over 10 years. Once a young and slightly error-prone left-back from Southampton, he is now considered to be one of the best defenders in the world if fit. And that's the big if. Shaw can not be depended upon for fitness throughout the season, with the now-29-year-old always struggling on the sidelines.

It started when he suffered a horrible double leg fracture in the 2015/16 Champions League, which forced him out for over a year. Always battling against the injury demons, Shaw's career has never reached the heights hoped for – through no fault of his own. He's still won four major trophies, though.

Luke Shaw's Manchester United Career Appearances 275 Goals 4 Major Honours Europa League, FA Cup, League Cup (x2)

6 Stewart Houston

Manchester United career span: 1973–1980

Stretching back through the decades, Stewart Houston was a reliable figure for Man United on the left flank in the 1970s. Signed for £55,000 in 1973, he helped the Red Devils win the Second Division in 1975 and the FA Cup two years later. It came during a chaotic period for the club, but Houston became known for his versatility and ability to adapt to various positions within the team's defence. Alongside his flexible positioning, he had the ability to drive forward into the final third, picking up 13 goals in 205 appearances for United, which has helped him remain a respected figure in the club's iconic line of history.

Stewart Houston's Manchester United Career Appearances 205 Goals 13 Major Honours Second Division, FA Cup

5 Patrice Evra

Manchester United career span: 2006–2014

As charismatic as they come. Patrice Evra was a fan favourite at any club he played at, but particularly at Man United, where he became known as one of the best left-backs in Champions League history. The Frenchman, who also had spells at Monaco and Juventus, was a consistent performer on the left flank, with his ability to push on into the final third helping the Red Devils dominate the sport.

He won the Premier League five times, whilst Champions League glory in 2008 is seen as the best moment in his career. His performance that night against Chelsea, when he played the full 120 minutes, epitomised his career.

Patrice Evra's Manchester United Career Appearances 379 Goals 10 Major Honours Premier League (x5), League Cup (x3), Champions League, Club World Cup

4 Tony Dunne

Manchester United career span: 1960–1973

Joining from Irish side Shelbourne in 1960 for £5,000, Tony Dunne was initially seen as cover for Noel Cantwell and Shay Brennan. However, he quickly made a name for himself in the starting XI. Dunne was always known for his consistency and reliability, whilst the highlight of his career came in 1968 when United became the first English side to win the European Cup.

The era was challenging for the Red Devils after the Munich air disaster of 1958, but the stability brought by Dunne helped steer the club in the right direction. Overall, he made 535 appearances for them, behind only Bobby Charlton and Bill Foulkes at the time of his departure in 1973.

Tony Dunne's Manchester United Career Appearances 535 Goals 2 Major Honours First Division (x2), FA Cup, European Cup

3 Arthur Albiston

Manchester United career span: 1974–1988

Following on from Dunne was never going to be easy, but Arthur Albiston excelled for the Red Devils after initially joining as an apprentice in 1972. Over the course of a remarkable 14-year career at the Theatre of Dreams, he made 485 appearances for the club, whilst commitment and reliability, just like everyone else on this list, saw him solidify the position as his own. He helped the club win the FA Cup three times as well, but - showcasing the chaotic nature of the club during the 1970s and 1980s - the left-back was never able to get his hands on the First Division title.

Arthur Albiston's Manchester United Career Appearances 485 Goals 6 Major Honours FA Cup (x3)

2 Roger Byrne

Manchester United career span: 1951–1958

Roger Byrne was tragically killed in the Munich air disaster in 1958, ending a career which could have seen him become one of the greatest defenders of all time. At the time, he was being lined up to succeed Billy Wright as England captain and would almost certainly go on to win many more honours.

Before that tragic day, which also cost the lives of seven of his teammates, Byrne's performances were recognised by everyone in England. He helped the Red Devils win the First Division three times, whilst he became the club's captain from 1955 onwards. He had weaknesses - mainly his lack of height and tackling - but he made up for it with his work ethic and intelligence. A footballer who will never be forgotten.

Roger Byrne's Manchester United Career Appearances 245 Goals 17 Major Honours First Division (x3)

1 Denis Irwin

Manchester United career span: 1990–2002

Irish international Denis Irwin has been ranked as the greatest Man United left-back of all time. Finding a world-class left-back is never easy in football, but Sir Alex Ferguson was gifted with a gem for 12 years, as Irwin became known as one of the most talented players in the world, let alone just in his position.

Throughout a legendary career at Old Trafford, he won 13 major trophies, including the legendary European treble in 1999. That came whilst Irwin was 34, but that was never an issue for him, as his intelligence and awareness allowed him to match the tempo of the game with ease. Legendary in every sense, it's unlikely the Red Devils will ever find someone better.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Denis Irwin's 529 appearances place him 10th on the all-time list at Manchester United.

Denis Irwin's Manchester United Career Appearances 529 Goals 31 Major Honours Premier League (x7), FA Cup (x2), EFL Cup, Champions League, European Cup Winners Cup, European Super Cup, Intercontinental Cup

Stats via Transfermarkt and Manchester United. Correct as of 14th September 2024.