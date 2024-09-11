Key Takeaways Man United have been blessed with legendary right-backs over the years.

Antonio Valencia and Rafael, despite defensive weaknesses, are both remembered fondly by fans.

Gary Neville tops the list as Man United's best right-back with almost two decades of success.

Manchester United are one of the most successful clubs of all time. From dominating with the Busby Babes to becoming England's greatest side under Sir Alex Ferguson, they have 'completed' football, with those who have had the honour of walking out at Old Trafford playing their part in it.

More often than not, the best attackers in the world take the spotlight, scoring goals and acting as the main men. However, right-backs play an important role as well, even if – in the words of Jamie Carragher – 'no one wants to grow up and be a Gary Neville'. Typically underrated, some of the greatest right-backs of all time have played for the Red Devils.

Due to this, we have decided to outline the nine best right-backs in Man United's history. Stretching from stars who played in the 1910s to athletes who left the club in 2019, it's a list full of history, and there will be no surprises about who came out on top.

Ranking Factors

Importance to the team - If they were seen as a key player, they have been ranked higher.

If they were seen as a key player, they have been ranked higher. Longevity - Players who excelled over a number of years, if not decades, have ranked higher.

Players who excelled over a number of years, if not decades, have ranked higher. Clean sheets and goals conceded - If they performed well statistically, they have been included on the list.

9 Best Man United Right-Backs Ever Rank Player Years Playing 1. Gary Neville 1992-2011 2. Johnny Carey 1936-1953 3. Noel Cantwell 1960-1967 4. Paul Parker 1991-1996 5. Mike Duxbury 1976-1990 6. Jack Silcock 1919-1934 7. Shay Brennan 1957-1970 8. Antonio Valencia 2009-2019 9. Rafael 2008-2015

9 Rafael

Manchester United career span: 2008-2015

Some players just get it. Understanding the meaning of a football club to the fans is never guaranteed in the modern day. However, almost like a romantic love story, Rafael adored Man United. The Brazilian spent seven years at Old Trafford, winning the Premier League three times and the League Cup in England.

However, despite the beautiful story which could be suggested, the right-back also had his downfalls. He was never the greatest defender, often found himself getting involved in fights and could be a liability. Nostalgia is weird, though, and fans look back at Rafael in a good light.

Rafael's Manchester United Career Appearances 170 Goals 5 Major Honours Premier League (x3), League Cup, Club World Cup

8 Antonio Valencia

Manchester United career span: 2009-2019

Arriving one year later than Rafael, Antonio Valencia stayed at Old Trafford for a further four years when the Brazilian departed. Over the course of 339 appearances for the Red Devils, the right-back – who also loved to push forward and even play as a winger at times – Valencia was also well-loved by the fans.

He fought for the badge, never gave up and was always prone to an aggressive tackle. However, in a very similar story to Rafael, he was prone to defensive mistakes. Despite looking back on it fondly, there are far greater options over the course of history.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Valencia became the first Ecuadorian player to win the Premier League.

Valencia's Manchester United Career Appearances 339 Goals 25 Major Honours Premier League (x2), FA Cup, League Cup, Europa League

7 Shay Brennan

Manchester United career span: 1957-1970

Although typically a left-back, Shay Brennan also had the ability to play on the right flank. It epitomised his versatility and importance to Man United, as – over a 13-year career – he wrote his name into the club's history. Sadly, his first game for the club came in an FA Cup match against Sheffield Wednesday in February 1958; this was United's first game after the Munich air disaster and Brennan scored twice on an emotionally charged night.

Symbolising his determination to continue the legacy set out by those who tragically died, Brennan excelled from that point onwards, helping the Red Devils win the First Division twice and the European Cup in 1968. His unwavering loyalty to the club made him a beloved figure among the Man United faithful.

Brennan's Manchester United Career Appearances 355 Goals 6 Major Honours First Division (x2), European Cup

6 Jack Silcock

Manchester United career span: 1919-1934

Just like others on this list, Jack Silcock was also capable of playing on either side. Versatility is always one of the most crucial skills to have in football, and that was still the case 100 years ago. You would struggle to find someone who actually watched Silcock in real life, considering how long ago it was, but he was a mainstay in the post-World War I team.

Making 449 appearances over the course of a 15-year stint, the full-back always excelled. Meanwhile, the official club website described the England-capped Silcock as a "strong, skilful full-back with excellent distribution skills."

Silcock's Manchester United Career Appearances 449 Goals 2 Major Honours N/A

5 Mike Duxbury

Manchester United career span: 1976-1990

Moving forward into more memorable times, Mike Duxbury was another versatile and reliable defender for Man United. Although he joined as a schoolboy in 1976, it was not until towards the end of the 1981/82 season that Duxbury began to play in his favoured right-back position.

The following campaign, he won his first FA Cup medal with the club, playing in both matches of the 1983 final against Brighton. Another FA Cup medal followed in 1985. Throughout all of this, he was known for his consistent defensive abilities, tactical awareness and overlapping runs. Reliable as they came.

Duxbury's Manchester United Career Appearances 337 Goals 6 Major Honours FA Cup (x2)

4 Paul Parker

Manchester United career span: 1991-1996

As Duxbury left, Paul Parker arrived from Queens Park Rangers for £2m. As a specialist right-back, he played a key role in helping Man United return to the top of English football. He won the Premier League in 1993 and 1994, whilst he was known for his pace, defensive awareness, and overlapping runs down the flank.

Alongside league success, they also won the FA Cup in 1994 and the League Cup in 1992. Considering he was there for just five years, Parker built up an impressive trophy cabinet before joining Derby County. Ferguson was always impressed by his work ethic.

Parker's Manchester United Career Appearances 139 Goals 2 Major Honours Premier League (x2), FA Cup, League Cup

3 Noel Cantwell

Manchester United career span: 1960-1967

After the tragic Munich Air Disaster in 1958, Man United had to rebuild their team. Noel Cantwell was part of that rebuild, with the Irish full-back capable of playing on either flank. He arrived from West Ham for £29,500, which at the time was a record for a full back, and he quickly paid back the price.

He is best remembered for captaining the team that won the FA Cup in 1963, which highlighted his leadership qualities. Meanwhile, Cantwell was also part of the squad that won the First Division in 1965 and 1967. Unlike a modern-day full-back, but just as effective.

Cantwell's Manchester United Career Appearances 140 Goals 6 Major Honours FA Cup

2 Johnny Carey

Manchester United career span: 1936-1953

An era before Cantwell, Jonny Carey was the shining light for Man United. As club captain from 1946 to 1953, his career at Old Trafford was put on hold for seven years due to World War II, but as the battles ended, Carey showcased his talent on the pitch. He won the Footballer of the Year award in 1949 – a year after he captained the club to the FA Cup.

Winning the First Division in 1952 also showcased his determination, as it came after four near-misses in the years prior, but that's why he is now seen as one of Ireland's finest-ever players and was the first player from his country to win a major trophy at Old Trafford. Meanwhile, in his obituary in the Independent, the full-back was known for his "scrupulous fairness and unruffled demeanour no matter how dire the circumstances."

Carey's Manchester United Career Appearances 304 Goals 17 Major Honours First Division, FA Cup

1 Gary Neville

Manchester United career span: 1992-2011

Finally, Gary Neville has been ranked as Man United's best right-back of all time. Over a nearly 20-year career, the boyhood Red Devils fan cemented the position as his own as a clever, composed and disciplined defender. His partnership with David Beckham on the right was a feature of Man United’s play, with the right-back always providing an attacking threat from deep.

Meanwhile, Neville's performances helped Man United produce one of the greatest winning eras of all time. They completed the treble in 1999 – the first English side to do so – whilst he was also seen as a leader, taking over the club captaincy from Roy Keane after the Irishman departed.