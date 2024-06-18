Highlights Manchester United are considering Genoa's Josep Martinez as a goalkeeper option.

Martinez could provide competition for Andre Onana, whose first campaign at Old Trafford was mixed.

United are expected to be very busy in the summer window, targeting a number of defenders and forwards.

Manchester United are expected to make an offer for Genoa goalkeeper Josep Martinez today as they look to provide competition for number one Andre Onana, according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri.

Martinez enjoyed an impressive campaign in Serie A in 2023/24, making 36 appearances in the Italian top flight and managing eight clean sheets as Genoa secured a comfortable mid-table finish. This form has prompted interest from a number of clubs throughout Europe, with Inter Milan said to have agreed personal terms with the Spaniard.

However, Italian journalist Rudy Galetti reports that Inter are yet to agree on a fee with Genoa for the player, and that this could perhaps open an opportunity for United to pounce, with Tavolieri reporting that an offer is imminent. The Red Devils are understood to be looking to strengthen their options in between the sticks, and are 'internally evaluating' Martinez as a potential addition in this position.

United Could Move For Martinez

Onana endured a mixed first campaign at Old Trafford

Onana arrived in the north-west of England for a fee believed to be in the region of £44 million last summer from Inter Milan, and played 51 times for the Manchester-based side. While this ever-presence in Erik ten Hag's team suggests that this was a near perfect first campaign at the club, the Cameroonian's form was largely inconsistent, reflected in his mixed end-of-season ranking among United players.

There is a consensus that the eccentric goalkeeper can iron out some of his flaws and will be United's nailed on number one for years to come. However, given back-up keepers Altay Bayindir and Tom Heaton made one combined appearance last season, INEOS and Ten Hag may feel that adding serious competition to Onana's place may benefit the former Ajax-man and ease the burden of having to play every minute.

Martinez has been identified by the club's hierarchy as a potential acquisition, and given his experiences in Serie A, may represent a smart addition for fulfilling this role in the United squad. The 26-year-old remains youthful for a goalkeeper, but has experience playing in one of Europe's top five leagues and has been capped by the Spanish national team.

While reports had indicated Inter were closing in on the player, Galetti's indication that the fee could be a stumbling block give United hope. Martinez - whose passing has been described as "incredible" by analyst Average Joe on X - be deterred by being a clear second-choice option to Onana, but the allure of potentially playing Europa League minutes could attract him to Old Trafford.

Statistical Comparison 2023/24 (League Only) Stat Onana Martinez Appearances 38 36 Goals Conceded 58 43 Clean Sheets 9 8 Saves Per 90 3.84 2.42 Crosses Stopped Per 90 1.11 1.25 Pass Accuracy 72.6% 71.1%

United Expected to be Busy Elsewhere

The club is looking at a number of defenders and strikers

While a new number two could be on the cards this summer, this may be a minor addition in comparison to some of the major areas they're looking to address at as they attempt to rebuild their squad. United have been linked with a host of names already this summer, with a central defender and a striker most frequently asserted as the primary areas of concern.

At centre-back, the Red Devils had a bid turned down for Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite, but negotiations remain ongoing for the player. However, links to the likes of Goncalo Inacio, Mattijs de Lift and Leny Yoro have also circulated in recent days.

Meanwhile, the search for a striker to provide alternatives to Rasmus Hojlund is hotting up. Ivan Toney is supposedly a player of interest, while Joshua Zirkzee has long been touted as a player the club are keen on bringing to Old Trafford.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 18/06/2024