Highlights Manchester United have struggled to regain success since the departure of Alex Ferguson in 2013, with their last Premier League title win coming in his final season.

After Ferguson's departure, United managers have suffered some of the worst defeats in the club's history, with plenty of records having been broken ever since.

The post-Ferguson era has seen humiliating losses for Manchester United against rivals such as Manchester City, Liverpool, and Tottenham Hotspur.

Manchester United are one of the most successful clubs in world football, but in the last decade things haven't exactly gone to plan. Following the departure of Alex Ferguson at the end of the 2012/13 season, Man United have struggled to regain a foothold at the top table in English and European football. In fact, the league win during Ferguson's final season remains the last time United have lifted the Premier League, with their current 11-year drought showing no signs of ending.

Current manager Erik ten Hag has struggled to capture the imagination of the Red Devils' faithful, with the Dutch boss responsible for yet another rocky period in the club's history. Out of the Champions League group stages in 2023/24 and some way behind in the race for the top four, speculation continues to grow that this season at Old Trafford might be his last.

Incredibly, during his two-season stint in the dugout, the Dutchman has been responsible for some of the club's heaviest losses since Ferguson called it a day at Old Trafford. The obvious one that springs to mind is the 7-0 thrashing at the hands of Liverpool, but how does that compare to some of United's other big losses since the iconic Scot retired?

Well, GIVEMESPORT thought we would take a look through the archives and pick out United's 10 heaviest losses since Ferguson's retirement. We're looking at the overall goal margin here, so the bigger the difference, the higher the game ranks. And United really have had some shockers in the last 11 years.

United's heaviest defeats since Sir Alex Ferguson retired Rank Result Competition Season 1. Liverpool 7-0 Man Utd Premier League 2022/23 2. Man Utd 1-6 Tottenham Premier League 2020/21 3. Man Utd 0-5 Liverpool Premier League 2021/22 4. MK Dons 4-0 Man Utd League Cup 2014/15 5. Brentford 4-0 Man Utd Premier League 2022/23 6. Brighton 4-0 Man Utd Premier League 2021/22 7. Chelsea 4-0 Man Utd Premier League 2016/17 8. Man City 6-3 Man Utd Premier League 2022/23 9. Watford 4-1 Man Utd Premier League 2021/22 10. Man City 4-1 Man Utd Premier League 2013/14

10 Man City 4-1 Man United (2013/14)

Derby Devastation Under Moyes

In what was the first Manchester derby following Fergie's retirement, United traveled to the Etihad Stadium as reigning champions under the tutelage of new boss David Moyes. What followed was a complete annihilation, with United suffering their heaviest defeat away to City in over 10 years.

For the most part, it was a non-contest, as the home side raced to a two-goal advantage before the break, with Sergio Aguero and Yaya Toure scoring for City. That lead was doubled after the half-time interval, when Aguero netted his second of the afternoon, before Samir Nasri got his name on the scoresheet with City's fourth. A Wayne Rooney consolation goal three minutes from time would save some face for the humiliated Red Devils, with some suggesting this derby encounter represented the shifting of the tides in Manchester.

9 Watford 4-1 Man United (2021/22)

Solskjaer's Final Outing

Taking a step forward in time now, we have what turned out to be the last game in charge for former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The club icon was unable to survive a 4-1 hammering away to relegation candidate Watford in November 2021. By this point, the pressure had already been mounting on Solskjaer's shoulders, with this defeat proving a step too far for the former United striker.

It was clear this had the makings of a bad day at the office early doors, as goals from Joshua King and Ismaila Sarr saw the Hornets take a two-goal lead into the break. However, things looked like they were on the up early in the second half, with Donny van de Beek reducing the deficit after 50 minutes, providing the platform for an unlikely United comeback.

That was until Harry Maguire all but ended their hopes of getting back into the game, as he saw red midway through the second period, before added-time strikes from Joao Pedro and Emmanuel Dennis capped off what was a wonderful afternoon for Watford and a miserable one for United.

8 Man City 6-3 Man United (2022/23)

Haaland and Foden Dismantle the Red Devils

Another Manchester Derby drubbing now and this one had the potential to turn out worse than it actually ended up being for United. All in all, the 6-3 scoreline suggests the Red Devils were at some points competitive against their local rivals, but it was anything but.

Two goals each for Phil Foden and Erling Haaland in the first half saw City cruise to a 4-0 lead over Ten Hag's sorry United team, with Pep Guardiola's side tearing their neighbours to shreds in one of the most comprehensive halves of football ever. Things would get even better for the hosts after the break, with both Haaland and Foden completing their hat-tricks to give City an unassailable advantage.

In the end, the 6-3 scoreline certainly flattered United, with second-half strikes from Antony and substitute Anthony Martial softening the blow. However, City would later that season go on to not only lift the Premier League title, but also the FA Cup by beating United in the final, before then equalling the Red Devils' greatest achievement by winning the Champions League and securing the treble.

7 Chelsea 4-0 Man United (2016/17)

Mourinho's Terrible Return to Stamford Bridge

Losing to Chelsea is rarely something to be ashamed of, but when it's by a four-goal margin and the United boss is a Stamford Bridge hero, it certainly stings a little bit more. That was the case for Jose Mourinho in October 2016, as his United side were humbled at Stamford Bridge by eventual champions Chelsea.

Their disastrous evening got off to the worst possible start, as Pedro gave Chelsea an early lead after just one minute, prior to Gary Cahill of all people netting the second 20 minutes later. The second half rolled around and it was much of the same for Mourinho's sheepish United team, who shipped a further two goals, this time to Eden Hazard and then finally N'Golo Kante.

The 4-0 drubbing remains United's heaviest defeat at Stamford Bridge in the post-Ferguson era, with the last time they conceded more than four goals away to Chelsea coming back in October 1999.

6 Brighton 4-0 Man United (2021/22)

Seagulls Tear United Apart

Man United had only ever lost once away at the AMEX Stadium prior to their May 2022 visit, but all of that would quickly change when the Greater Manchester outfit made the trip to the south coast at the backend of the 2021/22 campaign. Managed by interim boss Ralf Rangnick, United would suffer a humiliating 4-0 defeat to Brighton, which is still considered as one of the worst United performances in recent memory.

Moises Caicedo's first-half strike gave the Seagulls a lead to cling on to at half-time, but it would be after the interval that things really started to get bad for the visitors. Marc Cucurella made it two shortly after the restart, before Pascal Gross and Leandro Trossard put the icing on the case later in the half. As if that wasn't bad enough for United, the defeat confirmed that the 20-time English champions would register their lowest-ever points tally in Premier League history - ouch!

5 Brentford 4-0 Man United (2022/23)

Early Woes for Ten Hag

Coming just months after that Brighton defeat, there may have been plenty of change over the summer at United, but the same dismal performances would continue. This time, recently appointed gaffer Ten Hag would be in the dugout, as his team conceded a whopping four goals during the first half away to Brentford.

Josh Dasilva got the scoring underway after 10 minutes, with a howler from goalkeeper David De Gea gifting the Bees an early lead, all before Mathias Jensen made it 2-0 eight minutes later. Former Man City youth player Ben Mee scored their third on the half-hour mark, with the fourth arriving after a blistering counter-attack involving Ivan Toney and eventual goalscorer Bryan Mbeumo. It would prove the first of many drubbings United got that season, with pictures of Ten Hag shaking his head on the sideline becoming a familiar sight from this day on.

4 MK Dons 4-0 Man United (2014/15)

Van Gaal Left Embarrassed by League One Dons

Perhaps the most embarrassing defeat on this list, United were thrashed 4-0 by League One MK Dons in what was one of Louis van Gaal's first matches in charge. To make matters worse, MK Dons hadn't been founded the last time United had played at this stage of the League Cup, with the now six-time winners only involved in the Second Round because they finished outside of the European positions the season before.

It wouldn't stop MK Dons from making the most of it though, with a Jonny Evans mistake allowing striker Will Grigg to give the home side a surprise lead 25 minutes in. Things remained tight until the second half, with Grigg going on to double the Dons' lead shortly after the hour mark.

However, it was in the final 20 minutes when things really started to unravel for van Gaal's side, as a quick-fire double from Arsenal loanee Benik Afobi gave the League One outfit the most unlikely of four-goal leads. A truly memorable evening, but not for any of the right reasons.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: United were playing in the second round of the competition for the first time since 1995, but failed to have shot on target against MK Dons before the 72nd minute.

3 Man United 0-5 Liverpool (2021/22)

Superb Salah Humiliates United

A common theme from these defeats so far has been the fact they came away from Old Trafford, with United's most humiliating post-Ferguson losses almost always happening on the road. Well, that wasn't the case in October 2021, with a seething Old Trafford crowd forced to endure a painful 5-0 thrashing against biggest rivals Liverpool.

Rather predictably, it was Mohamed Salah at the heart of all things brilliant for Liverpool, with the Egyptian international netting a hat-trick for the Reds either side of the break. However, the scoring had been kicked off by Naby Keita just five minutes into the contest, before Diogo Jota made it two shortly after.

It was another one to add to the catalogue of tragic losses suffered during the reign of Solskjaer, with the Norwegian manager going on to be sacked just one month later following the aforementioned Watford defeat. Unfortunately for United though, it wouldn't represent their worst loss against Liverpool - more on that one to come.

2 Man United 1-6 Tottenham Hotspur (2020/21)

Mourinho Returns to Haunt old Club

Another Old Trafford mauling now, with this 6-1 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur coming at the hands of former Red Devils' manager Mourinho. The Portuguese boss had been sacked by United just shy of two years earlier, but Mourinho would have the last laugh, as his Spurs ran United ragged during the pair's October 2020 meeting.

Ironically, United had taken the lead in the game themselves, with Bruno Fernandes netting from the spot after just two minutes. Spurs would need just two minutes of their own to fire level, with Tanguy Ndombele restoring parity early doors, before two goals from Son Heung-min and another from Harry Kane fired Tottenham into a 4-1 lead at the break.

Kane himself would net a second after the half-time interval, while Serge Aurier also got his name on the scoresheet for the north London outfit. Comfortably United's worst home defeat in the post-Ferguson period and just the second time in Premier League history they'd conceded six goals at home.

1 Liverpool 7-0 Man United (2022/23)

United Ship Seven for first time in 90 years

Finally then, the worst United defeat of the post-Ferguson era, against what was probably the worst possible opponent. When United traveled down the M62 to Anfield in March 2023, Liverpool were in the midst of one of their worst seasons in recent years, but it wouldn't stop them from handing the Greater Manchester club a battering.

All seven goals were scored within a devastating 45-minute spell, but Liverpool were forced to wait until the 43rd minute to break the deadlock, with new signing Cody Gakpo scoring on the brink of half-time. The second period was much different though, as Darwin Nunez, Salah and Gakpo ran riot to put Liverpool 6-0 up, before substitute Roberto Firmino put the icing on the cake with the seventh late on. It was the first time in over 90 years United had conceded seven goals in a single match, making it by far and away the worst defeat many United supporters had experienced in their lifetimes.