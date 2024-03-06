Highlights Rivalries in football are intense and ingrained in history, with Manchester United boasting many foes from their storied past.

Football is renowned for the raw intensity of its derbies, whether it be local or historical. Spanning from the El Clasico between Real Madrid and Barcelona to the Old Firm Derby of Glasgow, the animosity between teams will forever be ingrained in their respective histories.

And by virtue of their long-standing position in the English football pyramid, Manchester United – who have won 20 domestic titles since their inception – have made their fair share of enemies in yesteryear; though, some are relatively dormant, while some are at their peak.

Thanks to their stratospheric rise since a period of difficulty in the 80s, which led to a trophy-laden period under stubborn boss Sir Alex Ferguson, the Old Trafford-based outfit have built up a reputation as a team with many rivals. GIVEMESPORT have taken a soaring dive into the archives, mulled over some of Manchester United's fiercest-ever match-ups and ranked the club's biggest rivalries that have emerged and, subsequently, developed over the years.

Ranking factors

Number of games played against each other

Longevity of rivalry

Fan behaviour

On-pitch behaviour

Manchester United's 10 Biggest Rivals Ranked Rank Team Games Record against (W/D/L) 1. Liverpool 240 90/69/81 2. Manchester City 192 78/53/61 3. Leeds United 113 50/37/26 4. Arsenal 239 101/50/88 5. Chelsea 194 83/56/55 6. Newcastle United 178 91/41/46 7. Blackburn Rovers 113 52/29/32 8. Barcelona 15 4/5/6 9. Bolton Wanderers 121 54/25/42 10. Tottenham Hotspur 201 96/51/54

1 Liverpool

W: 90, D: 69, L: 81

The spiteful affair between two of England’s greatest clubs since football resumed post-World War II, Liverpool and Manchester United, is considered one of the fiercest in British – with their managers and players alike some of the biggest names in the history of the sport.

Manchester United and Liverpool’s rivalry contains the perfect concoction of ingredients required to forge such a perfectly heated rivalry: history, geographic proximity, and success. In terms of the latter, the duo – both based in the north – have enjoyed their fair share of success since their respective formations – and with them almost neck and neck in terms of domestic trophies, the future of this rivalry promises to be packed to the brim with entertainment.

2 Manchester City

W: 78, D: 53, L: 61

Geographically speaking, their ill-blooded rivalry with Manchester City is one of the club’s fiercest. Dating back to November 1881, the all-Manchester derby has been a staple of the English football calendar for many years – but it’s a feud that has grown in importance since the boys in sky blue became a force to be reckoned with in English football.

In truth, those residing in the football-crazed city of Manchester will be able to comprehend the extent of the local hatred. Those in red may have the richer history but, in the modern game, those in blue have been the more dominant of the two. The pre-match drama, excitement and deep-rooted rivalry of this fixture will never tire.

3 Leeds United

W: 50, D: 37, L: 26

Evidently not as significant as it once was, the rivalry between Manchester United and Leeds United is enshrined in English top-tier mythology and for elderly fans, memories of this heated fixture will forever live on. The proximity of the two sides relates to the origin of their long-standing feud – which can be all the way back to the War of the Roses – although Leeds’ influence on English football throughout the 60s and 70s also plays a part.

The Whites were a major power in the English game for much of the post-war 20th century and their closeness – in a geographical sense – to the Red Devils meant that they butted heads more often than not in their history. To say that this duo strongly dislike each other would be nothing short of an understatement.

4 Arsenal

W: 101, D: 50, L: 88

The Roy Keane and Patrick Vieira derby, so to speak. The two midfield maestros looked forward to this match-up more than any other and that was thanks to the scything tackles, controversy and heated battles – most notably in the middle of the park.

Ferguson and Arsene Wenger, two of the top flight’s greatest-ever managers, were also front and centre of the rivalry for many years – and it was once a must-watch battle for many of the top prizes English football has to offer. The Frenchman posed a major threat to the Scotsman’s dominance – and with Arsenal currently on top, Manchester United will be looking to knock them off their perch in the coming years.

5 Chelsea

W: 83, D: 56, L: 55

In yesteryear, some of the most bloodthirsty fixtures consisted of Manchester United and Chelsea – and don’t let the west Londoners’ position in fourth discredit the hatred between the Premier League mainstays. Especially in the 90s, the conflict hit its peak as Chelsea began to fortify Stamford Bridge.

Roman Abramovich’s injection of financial aid bridged the gap between the two. Jose Mourinho’s arrival also unseated Ferguson’s side from the summit, causing a shift in influence in the Premier League. Although not bound by location, the longevity of the tie, which has seen 194 outings occur, will continue to fuel its intensity. The rivalry’s high point came in the 2008 Champions League final when iconic goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar shone in the penalty shoot-out.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester United's worst win rate in the Premier League is against Chelsea (30.2%). Arsenal (41.3%) and Liverpool (46%) follow in second and third, respectively.

6 Newcastle United

W: 91, D: 41, L: 46

Enraged by Manchester United taking away much of their joy over the years, Newcastle United – since the clubs first met in 1985 – have not been the biggest fans of the men in red. Since their first clash, it has fluctuated in vigour, with Manchester United often coming out on top.

The excitement never wanes, however, even when the pair are competing at opposing ends of the top division. The Andy Cole saga – which saw the striker move from the Magpies to the Red Devils – lit a flame in the St James’ Park camp and it’s been fully lit ever since. In truth, the rivalry hit its peak in the 90s but – either side of that era – the entertainment has remained.

7 Blackburn Rovers

W: 52, D: 29, L: 32

Back in the day, this fixture promised fireworks. Blackburn Rovers and Manchester United shared some of their most memorable moments during the Premier League era, with their rivalry one of the long-lasting memories of the 90s.

But much like Leeds, the regularity of this rivalry is not as frequent as fans would ideally like. Blackburn’s glory days seem a very distant memory, but many fans remember the two going head-to-head for Premier League supremacy between a two-season period: 93/94-94/95. Now at very different ends of the spectrum, the fixture rarely comes to light – and presentists may not understand the extent of what fuels such an intense rivalry.

8 Barcelona

W: 4, D: 5, L: 6

In the realm of European football, Manchester United have battled ferociously with Spanish outfit Barcelona in many a Champions League tie – and more recently, the Europa League. Interestingly, Blaugrana are the only team on the list with a superior win rate over Manchester United, with them winning six of their 15 clashes.

Current Manchester City chief Pep Guardiola was a familiar name among the Old Trafford fanbase prior to his move to England thanks to his dominating Barcelona side – one that oversaw the Red Devils twice in Champions League finals. Every time these two footballing giants have gone toe to toe, spectators have been left in awe of the shared talent, skill, and determination on show.

9 Bolton Wanderers

W: 54, D: 25, L: 42

Seldom revisited, the fire between Manchester United and Bolton Wanderers will never have water thrown on it. Supporters of the Manchester outfit were struck by a barrage of abuse from those associated with Bolton when they were first promoted to the Premier League in 1995 – but since, the chasm between the clubs has been evident.

The games always meant something to the match-goers, with a 23,000-strong mob of Manchester United supporters – considered one of the biggest away followings ever, per The Athletic – travelling to their meeting in March 1975. In recent times, however, it would be more than fanciful to suggest that the rivalry goes both ways.

10 Tottenham Hotspur

W: 96, D: 51, L: 54

Despite the two being distant in terms of location, it is a fixture that routinely churns up engrossing affairs – but that’s not the only reason behind the rivalry that often gets overshadowed. Manchester United have dominated the rivalry since their first match, with them winning 96 out of their 201 meetings (47%).

Off the field, Manchester United have constantly poached some of Tottenham Hotspur’s best men, which, in turn, has made the animosity grow. More recently, both have endured a dip in performances, with their fellow Premier League teams (Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool) racing ahead – in terms of on-pitch performances and off-field recruitment and strategy.