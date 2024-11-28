Manchester United fought hard for a 3-2 victory over Bodo/Glimt in the fifth round of the Europa League, pushing them up to 12th in the table and consequently fueling the optimism for a strong finish in the competition's league phase.

Much like in his first game, Amorim's men immediately set off on a strong foot, after Rasmus Hojlund's relentless pressing forced a mistake from the opposition goalkeeper, leaving Alejandro Garnacho with an easy tap-in to open the scores just a matter of minutes into the game. United looked threatening following the goal, with Mason Mount and Bruno Fernandes both having shots blocked in early proceedings.

However, much like last weekend again, the Red Devils were stumped as Hakon Evjen produced a stunning curling effort from the edge of the box to bring the scores level. Things went from bad to worse for a short while, as a long ball forward from the yellow shirts culminated in a ruthless finish from Philip Zinckermagel, pushing Bodo/Glimt into the lead and silencing the home supporters. Regardless, Manchester United continued to push, and just minutes before the half-time whistle, Hojlund ended his goal drought with a neat finish inside the box.

Shortly after the second-half commenced, a well-executed team move saw Hojlund add a second for himself and a third for his team and, despite some late scares, Manchester United saw out their first win in the Amorim era.

Manchester United vs Bodo Glimt - Match Statistics Manchester United Statistics Bodo Glimt 6 Shots on target 4 8 Shots off target 2 72 Possession (%) 28 2 Corners 1 7 Fouls 7

Match Highlights

To follow...

Manchester United Player Ratings

GK - Andre Onana - 6.5/10

Conceded twice, albeit both being strong finishes. Had little else to do beyond some routine stops, though he did surprisingly get away with some adventurous defensive work outside the box late in the second half.

RWB - Antony - 6/10

Deployed in a rather unorthodox role, Antony offered great energy early on and an ability to dribble through pressure, creating opportunities for his teammates. Was perhaps a little predictable though, and his opposition defenders soon figured out a way to control his movements.

CB - Noussair Mazraoui - 7/10

The former Bayern Munich man has seemingly played almost everywhere on the pitch since his arrival at Old Trafford, and he filled in at centre-back on this particular night but was afforded a license to move forward. In fact, it was his clever movement and pass which earned him an assist. Though he may have struggled to impose himself defensively on occasion, he nonetheless played a vital role for his team in the build-up.

CB - Matthijs de Ligt - 5/10

Saw lots of the ball being in the middle of Manchester United's new-formed back-three, but was rather poor on the defensive side.

CB - Lisandro Martinez - 5.5/10

Many will point fingers at the United left-back, Tyrell Malacia, who emerged second-best in the foot-race with Zinckernagel, but the fact that the left-sided defender in the situation was nowhere to be seen may go unnoticed. It was poor positioning by Lisandro Martinez, who was otherwise quite impactful with his forward passing.

LWB - Tyrell Malacia - 3/10

Saw himself named in the starting line-up for the first time in a remarkable 550 days, but it's difficult to envision how it could have gone worse. Completely outpaced by Zinckernagel for the visitors' second, and that wasn't the only time his defensive contributions were below-par. His fitness was understandably far from the required standard and Amorim had seen enough by half-time.

CM - Manuel Ugarte - 7/10

Didn't really put a foot wrong in the first half, and delivered the cross into Hojlund for his team's third for the night. After a slow start to life in England, the Uruguayan has rightfully earned his minutes in midfield.

CM - Bruno Fernandes - 6/10

Amorim will likely have been pleased to see some intense, leader-like pressure from his captain during early proceedings. Otherwise, he played an influential role deeper in midfield, though could perhaps have been more involved going forward.

LW - Alejandro Garnacho - 7.5/10

Managed to add to his tally with an easy goal early on and was a constant threat off the left wing. He could easily have registered a few more goal contributions, but his final pass and shot seemed off.

RW - Mason Mount - 6.5/10

A rare start for the former Chelsea star, Mount suggested he may have a part to play in the United squad with some nice energy in early proceedings, but he faded away slightly later that half. Certainly improved in the second though, and had a few flashes of brilliance, most notably his flick-on to Manuel Ugarte in the build-up to United's third.

ST - Rasmus Hojlund - 9/10

It was the Dane's relentless press in the opening minutes which ultimately saw his team take the lead first, and he may have preferred to finish the move himself to end his goal drought. Not to worry as though - he got his goal on the brink of the half-time whistle with an impressive touch and volley inside the box with his weaker foot. He later added a second for himself with a vintage poacher's finish just minutes into the second period.

SUB - Diogo Dalot - 6/10

Brought on to shore up United's left flank after Malacia's costly defensive errors, though he had little to do in his substitute appearance.

SUB - Marcus Rashford - 6/10

Broke through the lines a couple times but couldn't finish accurately.

SUB - Amad Diallo - 7/10

Was excellent in his cameo, often displaying brilliant technique and movement into the box.

SUB - Luke Shaw - 6/10

Didn't manage to make much of an impact in his appearance off the bench.

SUB - Casemiro - 6/10

Brought on to play in defence, in place of De Ligt, for the final half hour.

Bodo Glimt Player Ratings

GK - Nikita Haikin - 5/10

Forced into an early error by Hojlund which quickly set the tone for the game, though he did emerge with a number of saves throughout the game, despite conceding a total of three in the end.

RB - Brice Wembangomo - 4/10

Evidently struggled to keep up with his opposite wide-man, Garnacho, who often found ways in behind on Wembangomo's flank.

CB - Odin Bjortuft - 5/10

Struggled to cope with the Manchester United attack, namely Hojlund, who regularly had the better of the Norweigan in physical encounters.

CB - Jostein Gundersen - 5/10

Largely below-par on the defensive side, and allowed too much past him at times.

LB - Fredrik Bjorkan - 5/10

Had a minimal impact on the game, and perhaps could have pushed forward more, as his conservative approach sometimes constrained his team's build-up.

CM - Patrick Berg - 7/10

It was Norwegian international, Berg, who provided the sumptuous lobbed pass into the path of his teammate, Zinckernagel, in the build-up to his team's second, and it was a decent performance from the 27-year-old. However, his team was reduced to a more conservative shape, particularly after the break, which saw his impact reduced.

CM - Sondre Fet - 6/10

Looked tidy in possession and also earned the assist for Bodo Glimt's first goal, although he faded away as the game progressed.

CM - Hakon Evjen - 7/10

Evjen's impressive curler traveled beyond Onana's outstretched gloves to equalise in the first half, but his impact beyond the goal was nominal.

LW - Jens Petter Hauge - 6.5/10

Displayed some tricky footwork at times, but missed a final pass to make a difference in the hectic start to the game where Bodo Glimt had the best chance of gaining an advantage.

RW - Philip Zinckernagel - 7.5/10

Left Malacia in the dust with his pace and converted with ease after. Often looked like his team's most promising attacking outlet.

ST - Andreas Helmersen - 6/10

Manouvered with the ball quite well in the box, but was far too inaccurate with his finishing.

SUB - Kasper Waarts Hogh - 6/10

Had little to do in his cameo appearance.

SUB - Fredrik Sjovold - 6/10

Brought on to reinforce in defence, but had little to do when he came on.

SUB - Ulrik Saltnes - 6/10

Didn't see much of the ball in his short cameo at the end.

SUB - Isak Dybvik Maatta - N/A

Couldn't do much in his short cameo at the end.

SUB - Sondre Auklend - N/A

Made a short cameo in the closing minutes.

Man of the Match

Rasmus Hojlund

After seven appearances without a goal, there was talk of Manchester United perhaps re-entering the transfer market for a reinforcement to the striker's department, particularly with Hojlund's forward partner, Joshua Zirkzee, also looking lackluster in front of goal. However, the 21-year-old's performance today may have afforded him some time to seriously prove himself to his new boss.

Involved in all three of Manchester United's goals, Hojlund excelled against Bodo Glimt, delivering key moments in the box and in a high press, which is precisely what Amorim will be expecting to see from his striker. Undoubtedly, this performance will have nudged the Dane into the top of the pecking order for his position, at least for the time being.