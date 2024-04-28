Highlights Manchester United are eyeing Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite and could capitalise on the Toffees' financial woes.

Everton's mounting debt and Premier League point deductions could force the sale of Branthwaite for a much lower fee than his £80 million valuation.

Man United are also interested in Everton's Onana to strengthen their midfield but may face competition from other top clubs for the promising midfielder.

Manchester United have received a massive boost in their pursuit of Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite. The Toffees, amid their financial difficulties, may be forced to sell one of their most marketable assets and the 21-year-old ace falls into that category, according to The Sun.

Erik ten Hag and his entourage have endured a tumultuous season – both on the performance and injury front. In particular, a host of centre-backs, including Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez, have spent large chunks of the season on the treatment table.

Related Man United's Players Ranked From Best to Worst This Season Manchester United have had a season to forget under Erik ten Hag and several star players have underperformed for their manager.

Reports in March suggested that the 13-time Premier League champions had been keen admirers of Branthwaite for years. The Englishman, called up for the senior squad’s March fixtures, has enjoyed an impressive breakout season in the English top flight, forming a promising partnership with the seasoned James Tarkowski.

Everton in Precarious Position and Could Sell Branthwaite

Valued at £80m by Toffees

Sean Dyche and his entourage are eager to retain the 21-year-old’s services for another season at least but may find their hands tied financially. So far this season, Everton have been docked a total of eight points for their breaches in regard to the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules during the last two assessment periods.

To add, Everton are heavily in debt and are relying on the long-awaited takeover from 777 Partners for financial aid to prevent the prospect of entering administration. To put it simply, selling Branthwaite this summer would alleviate the pressure on the club’s accounts.

And, although they are mathematically safe from relegation this time around, the club’s higher-ups will be eager not to be put in a similar position come next campaign.

Branthwaite's 23/24 Premier League Stats vs Maguire and Varane Statistic Branthwaite Maguire Varane Appearances 32 18(4) 16(5) Tackles per 90 1.9 1.1 0.9 Interceptions per 90 1.5 1.1 0.7 Clearances per 90 4.4 3.8 4.1 Blocks per 90 1 1.1 0.8 Pass success percentage (%) 79.6 83.4 89.2 Overall Rating 6.90 6.87 6.58

As such, the Red Devils – who, according to the report, are favourites to strike a deal for Carlisle-born Branthwaite – could pounce on his employers’ precarious situation with them in desperate need of a cash injection before the current campaign officially comes to a close.

Branthwaite, who recently scored in his side's unforeseen 2-0 win over arch-rivals Liverpool, is currently valued at £80 million but, given the circumstances, Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Co will be looking to close a deal for a much significantly less figure.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jarrad Branthwaite's tally of 2,847 Premier League minutes is the second-highest from Everton's outfield players this season.

Man Utd Eye Branthwaite’s Teammate Amadou Onana

Club planning double Everton swoop

In Ratcliffe’s first season at the helm of Old Trafford, significant changes are expected to be made. While the defence has been ridden with injury this season, the same can be said for the engine room, which has often relied on the brilliance of the emerging Kobbie Mainoo.

As a result, Everton’s midfield ace Amadou Onana is being monitored ahead of an all-important summer in M16, though they will face competition from Arsenal, Chelsea and Barcelona too. The Red Devils are eager to acquire an engine room operator with Premier League experience so that a transition period to the high-octane nature of the top tier is not necessary.

Related Man Utd Interested in Amadou Onana and Jarrad Branthwaite Manchester United are interested in signing Everton midfielder Amadou Onana and defender Jarrad Branthwaite, but securing them both won't be easy.

Belgian-born Onana is only 22 years of age but has experience aplenty in England – 60 appearances to be precise – after joining Everton in the summer of 2022. The rangy midfielder would be a great fit to go alongside Mainoo at Old Trafford.

The aforementioned report from The Sun did also suggest the Merseyside outfit would much prefer to part ways with Manchester United-linked Onana if it meant keeping hold of Branthwaite, which may boost their chances of snaring the former Lille man's signature.