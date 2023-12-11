Highlights Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho "is loved" at ex-club Borussia Dortmund ahead of a potential return during the 2024 winter transfer window.

The wide man has been exiled from Old Trafford after falling out with Red Devils head coach Erik ten Hag in September.

Transfer insider Dean Jones has also reviewed the chances of Sancho making a move to Serie A giants Juventus.

Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho "is loved" at Borussia Dortmund, as transfer insider Dean Jones considers the possibility of the star returning to the Bundesliga outfit ahead of the 2024 winter window.

Erik ten Hag had fallen out with the Red Devils forward, refusing to play him since a public fallout between the pair in September, which leaves his future at the club in doubt.

Sancho has already made a success of his career at Dortmund and could seek a return to Germany after struggling upon his arrival in the Premier League in 2021. Man Utd have endured a poor start to the season in the Premier League, whilst their Champions League hopes hang by a thread.

Sancho’s tumultuous two-and-a-half years at Man Utd

Manchester United confirmed the signing of Sancho from Borussia Dortmund in a deal worth £73m in the summer of 2021. The move had been agreed in principle three weeks prior, but the winger’s participation at Euro 2020 meant that the transfer was not finalised until the end of July.

Sancho signed a five-year deal at Old Trafford with the option of an additional 12 months as United looked forward to an exciting future with their new attacking talent. However, things for the ex-Manchester City academy product haven’t worked out with the Red Devils, and a switch away from the 20-time English champions seems likely ahead of the 2024 winter transfer window.

That is because a very public fallout between ten Hag and Sancho has left his place in the side untenable. In September, the former England international claimed in a now-deleted X post that he had been “a scapegoat for a long time” after the Dutch head coach suggested he hadn’t trained at the right level to be involved in the matchday squad for their 3-1 defeat at Arsenal in September.

According to The Sun, Sancho has missed several training sessions since being exiled from the squad and remains on full pay ahead of the January market. Journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT (8th December) that the winger wants to remain in Europe as he awaits his Old Trafford exit.

Jadon Sancho - Manchester United statistics Appearances 82 Goals 12 Assists 6 Yellow cards 0 Red cards 0 All statistics via Transfermarkt

Dean Jones on Jadon Sancho

Jones has weighed up the prospect of Sancho returning to Dortmund in the new year but struggles to envisage the wide man switching to Massimiliano Allegri’s Juventus side. However, the transfer insider believes finding a place for him to fit in at the Bundesliga giants could offer a problem. Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

“Sancho is loved at Dortmund, and you wonder if it will take a move like this to bring him back to life. He’s got to recapture his love of football, and for that to happen, he’s got to feel comfortable and in tune with the environment so that he can just focus on returning to top form. There is barely anywhere in the world you can imagine that being the case for him - indeed, I would not trust it to be the case with Allegri at Juventus - so Dortmund is an exciting option if it can open up. “One of the problems is where they fit him in. Away from Donyell Malen, they also have Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, Karim Adeyemi, Julian Brandt, Giovanni Reyna and Marco Reus competing for game time, so to succeed, he would certainly need to find his A-game pretty fast.”

Man Utd centre-back transfer news amid Raphael Varane rumours

The winter transfer window is now just three weeks away as Man Utd consider their moves in the January market. According to reports, centre-back Raphael Varane could leave Old Trafford next month, as he is not on good terms with head coach ten Hag. The 30-year-old has had to settle for being a substitute following an injury in Man Utd’s 3-2 victory over Nottingham Forest in August.

Meanwhile, Mundo Deportivo report that United have offered to double the wages of Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo, who is not interested in a move to Bayern Munich. The Uruguay international could be seen as an option to replace Varane if he leaves Old Trafford, with Harry Maguire recently partnering Victor Lindelof and Luke Shaw in ten Hag’s backline.

Man Utd’s upcoming fixtures

Following Man Utd’s appalling 3-0 Premier League home defeat at the expense of AFC Bournemouth on 9th December, ten Hag’s side switch their focus to the Champions League. The Red Devils must beat Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich and hope that the other game in their group between Copenhagen and Galatasaray ends in a draw, to secure their place in the competition's knockout stages.

United then travel to arch-rivals Liverpool on 17th December, looking to avenge their 7-0 defeat at Anfield during the 2022/23 campaign.