Manchester United bosses are still firmly behind Erik ten Hag and believe that he's the man to guide the club back to the top of football, despite the Red Devils' poor start to the 2024/25 season. Having picked up a win in their opening game, the club have now lost two straight, including a 3-0 thrashing at the hands of Liverpool. If they lose their next match against Southampton, it will be United's worst start to a season since the 1986/87 campaign.

The form has made Ten Hag one of the favourites to be sacked first out of all 20 Premier League managers. There has seemingly been speculation on the manager's future for quite some time and for a while, it looked like he'd be leaving Old Trafford in the summer. The club stuck with him, but it hasn't taken long for talk of his departure to resurface. Despite this, United bosses are still firmly behind Ten Hag and revealed as such recently.

Sporting director Dan Ashworth has backed Ten Hag publicly

While many United fans are questioning whether Ten Hag is the right man for the job at Old Trafford, the club's higher-ups still believe in him and a couple have spoken publicly recently to stress their support for the former Ajax man. Shortly before the match against Liverpool, sporting director Dan Ashworth and chief executive Omar Berrada confirmed that while neither of them were involved in the decision to keep Ten Hag at United this summer, they were both still backing him.

Speaking to the media before the Liverpool match, the pair went on record to say that they were firmly behind the Red Devils manager. Berrada said: "It was a decision taken prior to both of our arrivals, but we are very happy with it. Erik has our full backing. We think he is the right coach for us.

"We have worked very closely together in this transfer window and we are going to continue working very closely with him to help get the best results out of the team."

Ashworth then went on to say how much fun he'd had working with Ten Hag since his arrival at Old Trafford earlier this year and his plan was to support the manager in anyway he could.

"Very rarely do you go into a job as a sporting director and there is no manager in place. All I can do is reiterate that I've really enjoyed working with Erik for the last eight weeks. "My job is to support him in every way I possibly can, whether that's operationally, with recruitment, medical, psychology, [and] the training ground flow to allow him to fully focus on the training pitch and match tactical plan, to deliver success for Manchester United."

They Support Ten Hag Despite the Liverpool Loss

They believe he's the right man for the job

While their comments were made before the Liverpool game, there's no reason to believe that Ashworth and Berrada's stance on the matter has changed. According to the BBC, even in the event of a heavy defeat to their Premier League rivals, which ultimately proved to be the case as Arne Slot's men thrashed them 3-0, Ten Hag would still hold onto his job for the foreseeable future.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Erik ten Hag has won 69 games, drawn 15 games and lost 34 games as Manchester United manager

It might not be welcome news to some fans who have grown disillusioned with the former Ajax boss at Old Trafford, but the United hierarchy are clearly willing to show patience rather than rush into anything going forward.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and accurate as of 03/09/2024.