Manchester United are seeking a positive end to an up-and-down week when they host Bournemouth at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Under Ruben Amorim, the Manchester United players experienced the joy of a dramatic, late 2-1 Derby-day victory against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium last Sunday, only to then suffer the disappointment of an EFL Cup quarter-final exit when they lost 4-3 at Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday night.

Result Decimal odds Fractional odds US moneyline Manchester United 1.85 17/20 -118 Draw 4.0 3/1 +300 Bournemouth 4.2 16/5 +320

Amorim will look to draw the positives from that midweek performance while asking his players to immediately pick themselves up and prepare to play again as they host one of the Premier League ’s surprise packages.

“I think if you look at all the game, we were the better team, but they were more clinical. We lost the game, but the fight from the lads was important for me,” Amorim said in the aftermath of the midweek defeat to Tottenham.

It's not all about United, however. Bournemouth head into this game three points and seven places above United in the Premier League standings, so the market’s view on who will win this match might come as a surprise to anyone comparing the sides over the course of the season so far.

Manchester United are 1.85 (17/20) favourites to win, while The Draw is 4.0 (3/1) and Bournemouth are 4.2 (16/5). Cherries fans may balk at the suggestion that their side will be clear outsiders at Old Trafford given they've won seven of 16 Premier League games to date.

While Bournemouth's overall form is generally good, it's also significant that Bournemouth’s away stats are impressive — Andoni Iraola's players are W3-D2-L3 on the road, which puts them seventh in the Premier League away standings. They have avoided defeat in three of their last four Premier League away games (W2-D1-L1): they won at Ipswich Town (2-1) and Wolves (4-2), and drew against highly-ranked Aston Villa (1-1).

Is there anything in United’s stats since Amorim took charge to justify their odds-on favouritism? Well, yes and no: they are W4-D1-L3 from their first eight games under Amorim in all competitions, which might be summarised as ‘could do better’. At home, however, they've impressed: they are W2-D0-L1, having scored at least twice in all three of those home games.

Best Bet

Taking all factors into account, the odds-on price on United looks a little short to us. Yet the Red Devils have been so unpredictable – for good and for bad – as they take shape under Amorim that they might win this match in emphatic fashion, just as easily as lose it by a couple of goals.

For that reason, we prefer to leave this market alone. We may well generally avoid Manchester United in the Match Odds market until there's a greater element of predictability about the type of performances the Old Trafford giants produce.

Goalfest on the Cards

A more logical focus on the game would be the goal markets. If nothing else, the early days of Amorim’s reign have shown us that his United – for the time being – attack fearlessly, are fully capable of making and taking chances, but are also prone to giving up chances and conceding plenty of goals.

The stats bear this out: Amorim’s first eight games in charge have seen his side score and concede 31 goals, which works out as an average of 3.88 goals per game. United have scored and conceded in six of those eight games.

The figures on United's opponents suggest that Iraola's Bournemouth can also contribute – albeit more moderately – to a high-scoring encounter. Their 16 Premier League games to date have produced 45 goals (an average of 2.8 goals per game). Significantly, their away games have been higher-scoring: their eight away trips have produced 27 goals (average of 3.38 per game), with five of those eight matches featuring three or more goals.

Best Bet

Looking at all the goal markets, Over 2.5 Goals is available at 1.6 (3/5). Given United’s goal patterns under Amorim and Bournemouth’s goal figures on the road, this selection is worth considering.

For those looking for bigger odds, Over 2.75 Goals would be the selection. With this pick, half your stakes are placed on the game having Over 2.5 Goals, and the other half on the game having Over 3 Goals (this second half of the selection would be returned rather than winning in the event of the game featuring exactly three goals).

Over 2.75 Goals is available at a best-priced 1.73 (8/11). We feel there is only a small chance of the game featuring two or fewer goals, so we are happy to make this our headline selection.

Top selection – Over 2.75 Goals (1.73)

Back Kluivert to Strike Again

Justin Kluivert made headlines last month when he became the first player in Premier League history to convert a hat-trick of penalties in one match. His history-making trio of goals came in Bournemouth's 4-2 win over Wolves at Molineux on November 30.

Those successful spot-kick strikes made Kluivert Bournemouth’s top away scorer in the Premier League this season, with four goals. Given his scoring form – even if the bulk of it came from the penalty spot – it is something of a surprise to see that he is only the fourth favourite among Bournemouth's players listed in the Anytime Goalscorer market, at rather generous odds of 4.8 (15/4).

Best Bet

Kluivert’s teammates Evanilson (3.75), Enes Umal (4.0) and Antoine Semenyo (4.5) are all currently available at shorter prices (which is the market's way of saying that they are more likely scorers) than Kluivert is.

If we were looking for a selection in this market, we would be inclined to focus on Kluivert. His scoring form and the confidence he will be taking with him out on to the pitch at Old Trafford thanks to his exploits on the road so far make him the player to follow.

Odds from Oddschecker - Correct as of 20/12/2024