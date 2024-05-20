Highlights Manchester United are interested in Bradley Locko due to his standout performances for Brest.

Brest secured Champions League football this season with Locko a regular starter at left-back.

United are looking to strengthen that position after injury issues for Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia this season.

Manchester United have registered their interest in signing Stade Brestois 29 left-back Bradley Locko, according to Sport Witness.

The 22-year-old left-back has also been courted by Fulham, Nottingham Forest and, to a lesser extent, Liverpool, after playing a big part in the Britannic team's historic Ligue 1 campaign that saw them finish third and qualify for the Champions League for the first time in the club's existence.

Locko has registered three assists from 35 games in the top-flight and played a role in Brest's 15 clean sheets. He has been a 'revelation' this season according to French outlet Jeunes Footeux and deservedly attracts Premier League interest.

However, between Stade Brestois potentially demanding over €20 million for the man who was named in the Ligue 1 Team of the Year, and alternatives looking slightly more favourable, the move to Old Trafford may not materialise.

Locko Would be Reliable After United's Left-Back Issues

So far this season, Erik ten Hag has struggled to fill the left-back slot. Tyrell Malacia has been out for an extended period with a meniscus knee injury, while Luke Shaw has not featured for United for three months, after coming off with a muscle problem during their victory against Luton Town in February.

Contrasting the uproar of Antony's distaste for having to fill in at left-back against Arsenal, Locko presents himself as a solid option after a watershed season. Jeunes Footeux's Justin Favre wrote of the Reims youth product that he was an "indisputable starter" this term as the club secured Champions League qualification.

As Favre hinted, the eventual third-placed side signed Locko on an initial loan from Reims before making his move permanent for just €500,000 last summer. With that considered though, it's still fair to suggest that United may favour a more tried and tested Premier League option, and rumours have emerged that Rayan Ait-Nouri could be targeted instead.

Ait-Nouri Would Offer Premier League Experience

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Rayan Ait-Nouri, also 22-years-old, boasts of four seasons of consistent Premier League football. Although a little more expensive with a value of just over £27 million, the left-back is a full international with Algeria, and could be more fitting for United's star quality.

Comparatively, a late blooming Locko is looking at being included in the France U23 set-up for the Olympics in Paris.

While Ait-Nouri has become an established pro in England since his move from Angers in the 2020/21 season, it's still worth comparing him to the Brest man as Gary O'Neil could want to keep a hold of Ait-Nouri amid a worrying lack of starting defenders for the West Midlands team.

Rayan Ait-Nouri vs Bradley Locko in 2023-24 season Rayan Ait-Nouri Bradley Locko Games 33 33 Goals 2 0 Assists 1 3 Clean Sheets 3 15 League Position 14th 3rd International Appearances 10 1 Market Value £27 million £17.1 million

United clearly need a new left-back having had to play the likes of Sofyan Amrabat and Victor Lindelof there on occasions this season, and it will be interesting to see which way Jason Wilcox and Co turn this summer with Fabrizio Romano telling GIVEMESPORT that they are already working on bringing in a new player in that position.

Statistics via Transfermarkt and Premier League.com - correct as of 20-05-24.