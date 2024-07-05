Highlights Manchester United target Jarrad Branthwaite is interested in leaving Everton for Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are facing no issues when it comes to agreeing personal terms with the England international.

Everton will need to lower their demands to allow Manchester United to land Branthwaite.

Manchester United are eyeing additions to the centre-back department this summer and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, providing an update on the club’s situation, has revealed that a move for Jarrad Branthwaite is still not out of the question this summer, with the Everton man agreeing to the move himself.

Prior to Raphael Varane’s exit, Erik ten Hag had every intention of strengthening his central defensive options thanks to their injury-struck campaign, which saw Jonny Evans, Willy Kambwala and the like earn more minutes than expected.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Branthwaite played the most Premier League minutes (3,420) of any outfield Everton player in 2023/24.

Entering his third season in the Old Trafford dugout after extending his contract until June 2026, the former Ajax custodian will be looking to stamp his authority on the English top flight after winning two domestic trophies in back-to-back seasons.

Branthwaite Remains on Man Utd Shortlist

Everton need to reduce financial demands

Romano, providing a widespread transfer update via PlayBack, has suggested that a move for sought-after defender Branthwaite is still on the cards. What it will take for a move to progress, however, is Sean Dyche and Co reducing their demands.

Personal terms have been agreed between the Red Devils and Carlisle-born Branthwaite but Everton’s valuation - which stands in excess of the £70 million mark - is deemed too expensive by Ten Hag and his entourage, with Ben Jacobs telling GIVEMESPORT that the Merseyside outfit may even demand up to £80m.

“Let me tell you something again about the situation of Jarrad Branthwaite, because we said about (Matthijs) de Ligt, but Branthwaite remains a name on the list of Manchester United. “For Manchester United, the Branthwaite case is quite clear. They like the player, they keep appreciating the player, the player is open to joining Manchester United. No issue on personal terms, but it depends on Everton."

Should, potentially in the latter stages of the summer transfer window, Everton drop their valuation of the England international, called "incredible" by Toffees teammate James Tarkowski - there is every chance that Manchester United will still go in for him. Romano revealed that the Old Trafford-based outfit are eyeing at least one centre-back in the coming months.

“If Everton keep asking £70 million, Man United will not do it, but if Everton, at some point of the summer, will drop the price of Jarrad Branthwaite, there is still a possibility for Manchester United to go also for Branthwaite. “Because, as I told you months ago, Man United will sign at least one centre-back, but could really be two, especially if one more centre-back leaves the club after Raphael Varane.”

Branthwaite's 23/24 Premier League Stats vs Everton Squad Metric Output Squad Rank Minutes 3,420 =1st Pass success rate (%) 80.1 7th Overall rating 6.90 3rd Clearances per game 4.5 2nd Aerials won per game 2.7 3rd Tackles per game 1.9 6th Interceptions per game 1.4 2nd

Ten Hag is Keen Admirer of Free Agent Rabiot

Liverpool also an interested party

Not only are the Old Trafford brass, which includes newly-appointed Dan Ashworth as their sporting director, looking to bolster their centre-back ranks, but a new central midfielder, especially with the future of Casemiro hanging in the balance, is also being eyed.

Adrien Rabiot, now a free agent after his Juventus contract came to an end, is one of the names on the list, though it is their arch rivals Liverpool who are reportedly leading the Premier League race for the Saint-Maurice-born technician.

Romano, while speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, has insisted that Manchester United boss Ten Hag is a keen admirer of the attainable Frenchman, with his interest spanning across a two-year period.

A key figure in Didier Deschamps’ Euro 2024 squad, Rabiot - since emerging from the Paris Saint-Germain academy ranks - has chalked up 452 senior club appearances but could be set to complete a career-reviving move this summer.

All statistics per WhoScored