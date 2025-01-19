This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Manchester United fans have grown fed up with Andre Onana's errors after the goalkeeper was at fault for two of Brighton's goals in the Red Devils' 3-1 home defeat. The Cameroon international was culpable for Kaoru Mitoma's second-half effort before spilling a cross to the feet of Georginio Rutter, who rounded off the game.

The scoreline was level at Old Trafford before Onana's mistakes. Yankuba Minteh put the visitors in front in the opening 10 minutes before Bruno Fernandes pulled Ruben Amorim's men level from the penalty spot shortly before half-time.

Another poor result leaves the Red Devils 13th in the Premier League table, with just 26 points from 22 matches. Supporters – most notable YouTuber Mark Goldbridge – have made their feelings very clear on social media as they are running out of patience with Onana's regular mistakes.

Mark Goldbridge Leads Charge Against Onana

'He's got to go'

Online personality Goldbridge led the social media tirade, simply posting: "He's got to go," having already said: "Onana again...allergic to crosses," in the wake of the Mitoma goal. Others were quick to follow, with one stating: "You will NEVER make me rate Andre Onana."

Onana made zero saves in the encounter while making one registered error leading to a goal. He also finished the game with -0.78 goals prevented and consequently picked up a 5.5 SofaScore rating. As such, English media were also quick to slam the player for his struggles.

Notably, in the Manchester Evening News, he was handed a 2/10 in the player ratings with Samuel Luckhurst writing: "Got a hand to Yankuba Minteh's opening goal on five minutes, too porous for Joao Pedro's disallowed goal, rooted to his line for Mitoma's and committed a howler for Georginio Rutter's clincher. 2."

Goal's Richard Martin was not much kinder, giving him a 3/10 and noting: "His abysmal error turned a bad display into a terrible one. His delays in releasing the ball also infuriated the fans."

One supporter rued the club's decision to replace David de Gea with the former Inter Milan shot-stopper, posting: "Onana the only signing worse than Antony. A complete and utter clown out of his depth. On behalf of all United fans, @D_DeGea, we send our apologies on behalf of @ManUtd."

While the fanbase was somewhat patient regarding the £120,000-per-week star's slow start to life at Old Trafford last season, another fan bemoaned yet another calamitous afternoon for the goalkeeper: "Onana has again proved he’s not up to it. Time to go."

