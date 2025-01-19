Brighton defeated Manchester United 3-1 away at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon in a mistake-filled game for the Red Devils.

After just five minutes, Brighton were in the lead. The Seagulls had a good chance which Manchester United got lucky with just minutes before but in their next attack, they made no mistake. Kaoru Mitoma excellently took down a long ball played to him down the left wing and the Japanese winger put it on a plate for Yankuba Minteh, who couldn't miss from close range.

The home side reacted to the goal well and adopted a very aggressive, fast-paced approach and that paid off because around 15 minutes after the opener, United had a penalty following some good pressing where they won the ball back, found themselves in the box and Carlos Baleba brought Joshua Zirkzee down, and it was a blatant penalty. Bruno Fernandes stepped up to take the spot kick and calmly slotted it home to make it 1-1.

Despite a few close set-piece attempts towards the end of the first half from United, the teams went into the break level at 1-1, and surprisingly, it was a first period with not much action in attack.

Just eight minutes after the restart, Brighton thought they were back in the lead but VAR intervened. During the scramble in the United box before Joao Pedro slotted in his finish, Jan Paul van Hecke kicked Diogo Dalot and a foul was given which ruled out the goal. The match restarted at 1-1 following the referee, Peter Banks, overturning the goal.

After having their goal ruled out, Brighton had the ball in the United goal once again on the hour mark and this time it stood. Yasin Ayari broke through midfield with the ball and played the ball out wide to Minteh who then played a perfect ball over the United defence which landed at the feet of Mitoma who tapped it in. After combining for their first goal, Minteh and Mitoma combined once again for the second but switched the score and provider.

Brighton continued to pile on the pressure after regaining their lead and went two goals in front on the 76-minute mark. The Seagulls were absolutely gifted the goal by Andre Onana who claimed a low cross but spilled it and gave Georginio Rutter a chance he couldn't miss and he didn't. After Brighton's third goal, not much happened for either side and the game finished 3-1 to the away side.

Manchester United 1-3 Brighton - Match Statistics Manchester United Statistic Brighton 51 Possession (%) 49 10 Shots 6 1 Shots on Target 3 4 Corners 2 0 Saves 0 3 Yellow Cards 3

Match Highlights

Manchester United Player Ratings

GK: Andre Onana - 4/10

Made an awful mistake for Brighton's third goal and arguably cost his side the match. As well as his mistake, Onana never looked confident with the ball at his feet.

RWB: Noussair Mazraoui - 5.5/10

Had a torrid afternoon up against Mitoma and never looked comfortable.

CB: Leny Yoro - 5.5/10

Sloppy in possession at times and also physically seemed to struggle.

CB: Harry Maguire - 6/10

Looked really uncomfortable taking and giving the ball at times but physically held his own as you would expect against Brighton's forwards.

CB: Matthijs de Ligt - 6.5/10

Despite being in an uncomfortable back-line, de Ligt was actually okay. The Dutchman put in some good tackles and looked the calmest of his back three.

LWB: Diogo Dalot - 7/10

Dalot adopted a very attacking approach down the left-hand side, particularly in the first half, and caused a lot of problems for the Brighton defence.

CM: Manuel Ugarte - 6.5/10

The Uruguayan was substituted after 64 minutes in what was probably a smart decision by Ruben Amorim as he was on a booking and beginning to commit some naughty fouls. Despite being taken off, Ugarte was solid and energetic in midfield.

CM: Kobbie Mainoo - 5/10

Didn't really do much during his time on the pitch and was substituted after 64 minutes.

RW: Amad Diallo - 7/10

Offensively, Diallo as always was a nightmare to deal with, with his exquisite dribbling ability and fearlessness, but also defensively, he tracked back a lot to help out Mazraoui at RWB.

ST: Joshua Zirkzee - 7/10

The Dutchman had some really nice moments in terms of his link-up and hold-up play but didn't really offer much directly in front of goal.

LW: Bruno Fernandes - 7.5/10

Calmly slotted home his penalty and had a really solid performance. His energy and pressing were very good as were his attacking contributions where he could've added a few assists to his name.

SUB: Toby Collyer - 5.5/10

Gave away some naughty and cheap fouls and didn't really add much to the game.

SUB: Alejandro Garnacho - 6/10

Tried to get on the ball and make things happen after being brought on but was ineffective.

SUB: Antony - N/A

Didn't do much during his time on the pitch.

SUB: Rasmus Hojlund - N/A

Didn't do much during his time on the pitch.

Brighton Player Ratings

GK: Bart Verbruggen - 6.5/10

Just like his opposite goalkeeper, Verbruggen had some shaky moments with the ball at his feet but wasn't really tested in terms of saves.

RB: Joel Veltman - 6/10

Really struggled at times with the attacking presence of Diogo Dalot and didn't really look comfortable at any point in the match.

CB: Lewis Dunk - 7.5/10

Just like his centre-back partner, van Hecke, Dunk was solid and never really gave the United attackers a sniff at goal.

CB: Jan Paul van Hecke - 7.5/10

The Dutchman was quality and composed on the ball and defended really well at times despite being tested.

LB: Pervis Estupinan - 6.5/10

Estupinan, despite having to deal with Diallo, had a pretty solid performance. He couldn't offer as much going forward as he usually does, but it was always going to be a more defensive game for him up against a tricky winger like Diallo.

CM: Carlos Baleba - 9/10

The best player on the pitch. Baleba was absolutely everywhere, and he was pure class in both attack and defence. Despite giving away a penalty, the Cameroonian controlled the game.

CM: Yasin Ayari - 8/10

Played an instrumental role in Brighton's second goal where he drove through the midfield. The Swede was playing the game at his own pace at times.

AM: Joao Pedro - 6/10

Was unlucky to have his goal ruled out but was one of the more quiet Brighton players.

RW: Yankuba Minteh - 8.5/10

Fearless in attack. Every time Minteh picked up the ball he looked to drive forward and he gave Dalot plenty to think about. Minteh capped off his good performance with a goal and an assist.

ST: Danny Welbeck - 7.5/10

Welbeck's hold-up play was brilliant at times. Physically, he held his own up against United's three big centre-halves.

LW: Kaoru Mitoma - 8.5/10

The tricky Japanese winger had a great performance and managed to get himself a goal and an assist. He had a good battle going on with both Diallo and Mazraoui and he caused a lot of problems.

SUB: Solly March - N/A

Didn't do much during his time on the pitch.

SUB: Georginio Rutter - 6/10

Rutter was gifted a goal by Andre Onana but had to slot it home, and he did that.

SUB: Tariq Lamptey - N/A

Didn't do much during his time on the pitch.

SUB: Diego Gomez - N/A

Didn't do much during his time on the pitch.​​​​​​​

SUB: Julio Enciso - N/A

Didn't do much during his time on the pitch.​​​​​​​

Man of the Match

Carlos Baleba

Carlos Baleba more than made up for the penalty he gave away as he was the best player on the pitch and completely ran the midfield for Brighton.

Baleba was not only absolutely everywhere and covered every blade of grass, he was nothing but quality in possession. The Cameroonian's ball control at times was mesmerising to watch and the Manchester United players were nowhere near the pace he was playing at. He has solidified himself as one of the best midfield prospects in the world and this performance showed exactly why he is rated so highly.