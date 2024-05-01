Highlights Journalist Henry Winter says Bruno Fernandes would be "amazed" if Man Utd try to sell him this summer.

Reports have suggested that only three United players - Kobbie Mainoo, Rasmus Hojlund and Alejandro Garnacho - are untouchable.

Winter says that captain Fernandes clearly cares about the club and his goal contributions record is also impressive.

Henry Winter would be ‘amazed’ if Manchester United want to let club captain Bruno Fernandes depart the club this summer, speaking on Sky Sports' Back Pages podcast.

It is rumoured that the Red Devils are planning a major squad overhaul this summer in order to remove unwanted players, in an attempt to become more competitive next season.

Reportedly, only three United players are safe from the firesale, and the trio doesn’t include star man Fernandes, signed by United for a fee rising to £68m.

Fernandes Cares About Making United Great Again

The captain has been at the club for four years

While Fernandes’ temperament and behaviour towards match officials can sometimes frustrate, there is no doubting his commitment to the club and desire to boost United back towards the right end of the Premier League table.

Speaking on the Back Pages podcast, Winter said:

“My Portuguese is not very good, but the gist of it is that he is actually going to,very sensibly,focus on the cup final,finishing up as high as Manchester United can and then focusing on the Euros and then he'll make a decision after that. We’veseen the headlines over the last few days that basically only three players are safe - Kobbie Mainoo, RasmusHojlundand AlejandroGarnacho. But I'm sure Bruno Fernandesis.I mean, at least he cares. “I know he moans at referees a lot and that is really annoying, but he does care about Manchester United and his goalrecord and his assistrecordsI think it's 15 and 11, sohe has been contributing in a very poor season for Manchester United. Whether he is a classic Manchester United captain compared to those of old,probably not, but he does actually care. I think he would be amazed if the club wanted to let him go.”

Bruno Has Been United’s Standout Player Again

The midfielder leads the scoring and assisting charts

Once more, Fernandes has been the player to drag his side up when they need it most this season. In 45 matches in all competitions, the Portuguese international has netted 15 goals and provided 11 assists from the middle of the park, and always steps up when his side need him the most.

Whether it's converting a high-pressure penalty or his excellent lob over Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, which inspired United's comeback against the Reds in the FA Cup quarter-final, he is the man that fans look to when in need of inspiration.

In 230 appearances for the Red Devils, Fernandes has found the back of the net 79 times, while assisting his teammates on 64 occasions so far.

Only Three Man United Players Safe

The talented trio will be at the club next season

According to reports, the three United players who aren’t for sale this summer are the talented trio of Alejandro Garnacho, Kobbie Mainoo and Rasmus Hojlund.

Amid a poor campaign for the Red Devils, who currently sit in seventh place in the Premier League table, the young exciting trio have stood out under Erik ten Hag.

In terms of players who aren’t safe, United are willing to listen to offers for every other squad member, including Fernandes.

Marcus Rashford, Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay are also not certain of their futures at Old Trafford, and could be good signings if a club is willing to take a chance on them.