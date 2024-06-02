Highlights Fernandes' agent holds talks with Bayern Munich and Barcelona over potential move.

United star's stats show his importance - leads in assists and key passes per game.

Losing Fernandes would be a big blow for Manchester United's future prospects.

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes' representatives have held talks with Bayern Munich over a potential move to the Bundesliga side, according to Portuguese outlet O Jogo.

Fernandes has been a standout player for Manchester United since his arrival from Sporting Lisbon in January 2020. His performances have been crucial in United's campaign, scoring 15 goals and providing 13 assists in the 2023-24 season. His ability to create chances and score goals from midfield has made him a fan favourite and a key player for the Red Devils.

Losing him would be a disaster for Erik ten Hag, but it wouldn't be a surprise if he did consider a departure after United failed to qualify for Champions League football.

Bayern Munich Hold Talks to Sign Fernandes

The Man Utd midfielder's agent has discussed a move

According to Portuguese outlet O Jogo, Miguel Pinho, Fernandes' agent, has held talks with Bayern Munich over a potential move. Barcelona are also said to be keen on securing his signature and they could also open negotiations in the near future. It's unclear whether the 29-year-old would be willing to join the German outfit, but they appear ready to make a move.

Bruno Fernandes's Premier League statistics - Manchester United squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 35 4th Assists 8 1st Key Passes Per Game 3.3 1st Tackles Per Game 1.9 4th Interceptions Per Game 0.8 7th Match rating 7.39 1st Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 20/05/2024

Fernandes, who has been described as a 'world-class' player by Casemiro, won't be easy to prise away from Old Trafford. United will be keen to keep their captain and have made it clear that they want him to stay at the Manchester club. Fernandes's contract with United runs until 2026, giving the club a strong bargaining position. However, the lure of playing for Bayern Munich and the opportunity to win silverware could sway Fernandes's decision.