Highlights Manchester United could move on from Bruno Fernandes due to club changes under Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Fernandes has come under criticism for some of his behaviour on the pitch.

Marcus Rashford's relationship with Erik ten Hag is strained, with the Dutch coach furious over his actions.

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes hasn't hit the heights expected of him so far this season, and journalist Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT that the Red Devils could start moving on from him and stop relying on the Portuguese international.

Fernandes has undoubtedly been one of United's strongest performers since he arrived at Old Trafford. However, the former Sporting CP midfielder is one of their highest earners, pocketing a handsome £240k-a-week. Under the guidance of Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who has acquired a 25% stake in the club, United could be heading in a different direction, with no player guaranteed their long-term future.

Ratcliffe and INEOS could be looking to revamp Erik ten Hag's squad by acquiring younger talents with high sell-on value, and the Manchester outfit are expected to offload many of their current stars this summer. Although Fernandes is likely to be one to stick around ahead of next season, he's also starting to attract interest from Saudi Arabia.

Man Utd advise to 'get rid' of Fernandes

Fernandes is the current captain of Manchester United, and the Portuguese midfielder has come under scrutiny over the last few weeks for some of his behaviour on the pitch. TalkSPORT pundit and former Arsenal winger Perry Groves has urged United to 'get rid' of Fernandes, suggesting that he's 'never a captain in a million years'. Fernandes wore the armband as United were defeated 7-0 by Liverpool at Anfield, and his body language on the pitch was hardly inspiring to his teammates.

Bruno Fernandes - Man Utd 2023/2024 Stats Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 25 1st Goals 3 5th Assists 5 1st Key Passes Per Game 3 1st Tackles Per Game 2.2 2nd Interceptions Per Game 0.8 =6th Match rating 7.20 1st Correct as of 28/02/2024

Despite the question marks surrounding his influence as a captain, Fernandes' creativity on the pitch can't be questioned. Although the former Sporting man hasn't contributed as much as he usually would in the final third this season, it's not entirely his fault, with United struggling to take their chances so far this campaign.

Reports have suggested that Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal are set to make a summer swoop for Fernandes when the transfer window opens for business. The Middle Eastern outfit made a play during the winter, but Fernandes opted against a departure. An 'astronomical offer' was reportedly presented to the 29-year-old, but their approach was rejected by the player.

Dean Jones - United could move on from Bruno Fernandes

Jones has suggested that United could be moving on from the likes of Fernandes over the next few years due to the changes coming under the guidance of Ratcliffe. The journalist adds that he doesn't expect the Portugal international to be imminently leaving, but there could come a point in the future where the Red Devils head in a different direction. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"When you hear about all the changes that are going to be coming and how they want to build this team for 2,3,4 years time, I wonder if Bruno's going to even be part of that. So I'm not saying that imminently I would expect Bruno Fernandes to be leaving, but the more I look at this United team and the way it's building out, the less I feel it's necessary to rely on Bruno Fernandes. I think in the next year or so we'll be hearing a lot of conversations about United moving on from him and finding new alternatives."

Rashford and ten Hag relationship beyond repair

It's understood that Marcus Rashford and ten Hag are currently 'barely speaking' with their relationship considered 'beyond repair'. Rashford was spotted on a night out in Belfast just a few days before United's FA Cup clash against Newport County, and his actions appear to have had lasting consequences.

Despite ten Hag reinstating Rashford to the starting XI shortly after the incident, the Dutch tactician is reportedly furious about his actions and the two are barely on speaking terms at the moment. It will undoubtedly be in both parties' best interests to overcome this hurdle in order to maintain a positive relationship, with an on-form Rashford vitally important to United. The England international has struggled this season, but ten Hag needs to find a way to get the best out of him.

