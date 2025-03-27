Manchester United legend Bryan Robson was one of the most complete midfielders to ever play the beautiful game. Combative, technically sound, effective in the air, supremely intelligent and blessed with a natural instinct for finding the net, there really wasn't much the former Red Devils captain couldn't do.

But even Robson, a Premier League and European Cup Winners' Cup winner, had his adversaries. Having started out at West Brom in 1975 before moving to Old Trafford in 1982, where he spent the next twelve years, Robson played in the same era as Glenn Hoddle, Graeme Souness, John Barnes, David Rocastle and Peter Beardsley to name a few of his domestic rivals.

And yet it's another name Robson has picked out as the greatest midfielder he ever encountered throughout his career. He opted for one of the most naturally gifted players in the history of English football, who was so spectacular at just 18 years of age that Robson was almost on the receiving end of Sir Alex Ferguson's infamous 'hairdryer treatment' after facing him.

Robson Named his Greatest Midfield Opponent

'Brilliant' 18-year-old almost got him the 'hairdryer treatment' from Ferguson

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT via BetSelect, Robson named Paul Gascoigne - affectionately referred to as 'Gazza' - as the best midfielder he came across during his playing career. The Red Devils icon explained how Gazza's 'brilliant' performance as a relatively unknown teenager playing for Newcastle almost got him into Fergie's bad books.

Paul Gascoigne. He was a great player. He was the one who got me closest to having the hair dryer treatment from Sir Alex. But it was against Newcastle when he was 18. I didn't know anything about him because I probably would have kicked him if I did. But I left him alone because he was an 18-year-old kid. But Ray Wilkins and I were in midfield against him, and he was just brilliant.

Interestingly, the feeling appears to be mutual, with Gazza naming Robson as the best footballer he ever played against.

Robson Vs Gazza - and Robson with Gazza

What the statistics tell us

Robson and Gazza faced each other seven times throughout their careers, across the latter's spells with Newcastle and Tottenham, with both players sharing the spoils. They won three games apiece, the remainder being a 2-2 draw, and scored one goal against each other. Robson netted in a 4-2 win for United back in 1986, while Gazza scored in their final encounter - a 2-1 win for Spurs in 1990.

As team-mates, England never really got to enjoy Robson and Gascoigne as a midfield partnership. The latter's final England appearance came in 1991, while Gazza's debut was in 1988.

Bobby Robson seemingly had designs to play them in the same team, having done so frequently in the buildup to the 1990 World Cup and during the Group Stages of the tournament. But Robson was injured in the second game against the Netherlands, leaving Gazza to inspire England to the semi-finals on his own. That was their last competitive appearance together as England players.

Curiously, the Three Lions' record from the 11 games with Robson and Gazza in the same team was five wins, five draws and one defeat. Who knows what could've been at the 1990 World Cup if Robson had been able to stay fit.