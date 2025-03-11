Manchester United have confirmed their intention to pursue a new 100,000-seater stadium as the centrepiece of the regeneration of the Old Trafford area. Plans to build a 'Wembley of the North', and the largest stadium in Britain, were confirmed at an event in London on Tuesday at the offices of Foster + Partners - the architecture firm appointed to design the stadium and surrounding district.

“Today marks the start of an incredibly exciting journey to the delivery of what will be the world’s greatest football stadium, at the centre of a regenerated Old Trafford," said Red Devils co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe. “Our current stadium has served us brilliantly for the past 115 years, but it has fallen behind the best arenas in world sport. By building next to the existing site, we will be able to preserve the essence of Old Trafford, while creating a truly state-of-the-art stadium that transforms the fan experience only footsteps from our historic home.

“Just as important is the opportunity for a new stadium to be the catalyst for social and economic renewal of the Old Trafford area, creating jobs and investment not just during the construction phase but on a lasting basis when the stadium district is complete. The Government has identified infrastructure investment as a strategic priority, particularly in the north of England, and we are proud to be supporting that mission with this project of national, as well as local, significance.”

Lord Foster Leading Design of New Stadium

Mancunian architect was behind arena for 2022 World Cup final

Credit: Foster + Partners/Manchester United

Highly-reputed Mancunian architect Lord Norman Foster is leading the design, while his Foster + Partners firm were behind the 80,000-seater Lusail Stadium, which hosted the 2022 World Cup final in Qatar.

“This has to be one of the most exciting projects in the world today, with incredible regional and national significance," said Lord Foster, the founder and executive chairman of Foster + Partners. "It all starts with the fans’ experience, bringing them closer than ever to the pitch and acoustically cultivating a huge roar. The stadium is contained by a vast umbrella, harvesting energy and rainwater, and sheltering a new public plaza that is twice the size of Trafalgar Square.

"The outward-looking stadium will be the beating heart of a new sustainable district, which is completely walkable, served by public transport, and endowed by nature. It is a mixed-use miniature city of the future - driving a new wave of growth and creating a global destination that Mancunians can be proud of.”

Manchester United's new stadium will be housed on land in the south-west corner behind the Stretford End. The club estimate the arena, and wider regeneration project, has the potential to deliver an additional £7.3billion-per-year to the UK economy and bring "large-scale social and economic benefits to the community and wider region, including the possible creation of 92,000 new jobs, more than 17,000 new homes as well as driving an additional 1.8 million visitors annually".

The construction cost is estimated at £2billion, and although Ratcliffe insists the Red Devils can pay for the stadium itself, government funding will be required for the wider project.

“The only basis upon which we can build a new one is if it is part of this government regeneration scheme for south Manchester, because we can’t afford to regenerate southern Manchester, that’s too big a bill for the club,” said Ratcliffe. "We can build a stadium. We don’t need any government funding for that stadium, but it has to be the underpin for the regeneration.”

Manchester United had put together a task force, led by Lord Sebastian Coe, to explore both a new stadium and the development of Old Trafford with an increased capacity of 87,000 also discussed. Even during this phase, Ratcliffe made no secret of his preference for a new build, but the process still required widespread engagement with stakeholders and fans before a final decision was made.

"Our long-term objective as a club is to have the world’s best football team playing in the world’s best stadium," said the Premier League giants' chief executive Omar Berrada. "We are grateful for the feasibility work done by the Old Trafford Regeneration Task Force exploring options for the future of Old Trafford.

"We have carefully considered its findings, together with the views of thousands of fans and local residents, and concluded that a new stadium is the right way forward for Manchester United and our surrounding community. We will now embark on further consultation to ensure that fans and residents continue to be heard as we move towards final decisions.”

Credit: Foster + Partners/Manchester United

“Today marks an important step forward in what I firmly believe can be the biggest and most exciting urban regeneration project in the UK since the 2012 London Olympics," added Lord Coe. "I am proud to have helped lay the groundwork as chair of the Old Trafford Regeneration Task Force over the past year and would like to thank my fellow members for their contributions.

"Our exploratory work is now complete, and we will hand over responsibility to Manchester United for delivery of the stadium, and the Mayoral Development Corporation to drive forward the wider regeneration."

Ferguson Backs Decision to Build New Home

Iconic manager led giants to 13 top flight titles at Old Trafford

Old Trafford first opened in February 1910, when Manchester United faced Liverpool. Following a series of renovations, most recently in 2006, the capacity is 74,197. The Red Devils have won 20 top flight honours playing there, including 13 under Sir Alex Ferguson.

“Manchester United should always strive for the best in everything it does, on and off the pitch, and that includes the stadium we play in," said Ferguson. "Old Trafford holds so many special memories for me personally, but we must be brave and seize this opportunity to build a new home, fit for the future, where new history can be made.”

Manchester United's new stadium is expected to be completed in a minimum of five years and no later than 2032, with Ratcliffe and Norman both intent on fast-tracking construction. Fifty-two per cent of fans surveyed by the Red Devils were in support of a new build, with 31 per cent preferring Old Trafford to be redeveloped and 17 per cent undecided.

Credit: Foster + Partners/Manchester United

All plans are backed by Andy Burnham, the mayor of Greater Manchester, and a mayoral development corporation (MDC) group is expected to work closely with Manchester United as the project becomes a reality.

“Our common goal on the Task Force has been to try to unlock the full power of the club for the benefit of its supporters and for Greater Manchester as a whole - creating thousands of new homes and jobs," said Burnham. "If we get this right, the regeneration impact could be bigger and better than London 2012.

"Manchester United could, and indeed should, have the best football stadium in the world. To me, that means a stadium that is true to the traditions of the club, affordable to all, with nobody priced out, and a stadium that sets new standards in the game globally. I believe this vision can be realised, and if so, the benefits for Greater Manchester, the North West and the country will be huge.”

Ratcliffe believes opening the new 100,000-seater stadium will give Manchester United the best venue in Britain, add football and non-football revenue and modernise the club. Tuesday's news of plans to pursue a new build are viewed within the club as a historical moment in the Red Devils' 147-year history.

