Highlights Manchester United could still bring in another new attacker after concluding the deal for Joshua Zirkzee.

Ivan Toney and Dominic Calvert-Lewin are among possible targets this summer.

The Red Devils are expected to improve their offer for Jarrad Branthwaite.

Manchester United could bring in a new forward alongside Joshua Zirkzee ‘if there is an opportunity on the market’ in what would be an unexpected move, Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

Keen to bolster their attacking options ahead of Erik ten Hag’s third season in charge, the Red Devils are about to confirm the signing of Zirkzee soon.

United are set to win the battle for the Netherlands international, who had long-standing interest from Serie A giants AC Milan.

Zirkzee now looks to join forces at Old Trafford with Rasmus Hojlund and compete for playing time with the Danish striker.

United’s top scorer last season, Hojlund barely had any support up front as backup forward Anthony Martial struggled to stay fit for the majority of the campaign.

With Marcus Rashford struggling to recapture his form from the 2022/23 season, United prioritised signing a new attacker this summer and are now close to getting the deal for Zirkzee over the line.

Man Utd Yet to Advance in Striker Talks

Looking for the right opportunity

Romano, speaking to GMS, explained that United are yet to advance in signing another striker alongside Zirkzee:

“Maybe if there is an opportunity on the market, they can add one more. But at the moment, it's not something advanced for other strikers. “The only advanced deal for that position was Joshua Zirkzee. They have all together, decided, after some weeks of internal talks, with all the people involved, that Joshua Zirkzee is the best solution available - talented, with big potential and also for a normal fee, not a crazy fee. This is why Man United decided to go for him.”

The Red Devils were recently linked with Brentford attacker Ivan Toney and Everton goalscorer Dominic Calvert-Lewin, both on expiring deals at their respective clubs.

Toney is set to have his future resolved after Euro 2024 – Brentford manager Thomas Frank confirmed to the Danish media that the 28-year-old is likely to be sold this summer as several Premier League sides are keeping tabs on his situation.

The Bees forward came back from an eight-month ban last season and helped the club avoid relegation as Brentford finished 16th in the table.

Calvert-Lewin’s future at Everton also remains in doubt – the 27-year-old is rumoured to reject an offer to extend his stay at Goodison Park in search of a new challenge.

His recent injury history, however, is a point of concern – the Englishman appeared in just 66 Premier League matches in the last three seasons, scoring only 14 goals.

Ivan Toney and Dominic Calvert-Lewin Stats (Premier League 2023-24) Ivan Toney Dominic Calvert-Lewin Games 17 32 Goals (assists) 4 (2) 7 (2) Shots per 90 3.17 2.94 Expected goals per 90 0.37 0.53

United to Improve Branthwaite Bid

Everton rejected their first two proposals

Manchester United are expected to make a third bid for Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite, The Times journalist Martin Hardy has reported, although it will need to be a significant one with the Toffees close to a huge financial boost as Amadou Onana closes in on a £50m switch to Aston Villa.

The Red Devils saw their first two attempts rejected by the Goodison Park outfit – their latest offer reaching £50m was also deemed not significant enough.

The 22-year-old is open to an Old Trafford switch this summer – Branthwaite is a long-term target for United, who look to bring in another left-footed defender alongside Lisandro Martinez.

An injury-stricken season and Raphael Varane’s departure have led United to seek reinforcements in defence as Bayern Munich centre-half Matthijs de Ligt looks set to join the Premier League giants’ camp imminently.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 13-07-24.