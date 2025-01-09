Manchester United midfielder Casemiro is on the verge of completing a move to Saudi Pro League outfit Casemiro, according to Brazilian journalist Bruno Andrade.

Casemiro's time at United appears to be coming to an end as he reaches the latter stages of his career. The Brazilian midfielder has struggled to perform consistently over the last few years, and he doesn't appear to be a key player under Ruben Amorim, who arrived earlier in the season.

United are going through a rebuild under INEOS and Amorim, and a host of players are set to be up for sale. Offloading Casemiro was never going to be a simple task due to his hefty wages and his disappointing form of late, but the Saudi Pro League haven't been afraid to splash the clash.

Casemiro 'Packing his Bags' Ahead of Man Utd Exit

He's on the verge of joining Al-Nassr

According to Brazilian journalist Andrade, via UOL, Cristiano Ronaldo has been pushing for Al-Nassr to secure the signature of Casemiro, and he's already packing his bags ahead of a move. It's understood that he is now on the verge of making the switch to Saudi Arabia...

“Ronaldo has made the signing of the Brazilian midfielder a condition for continuing at Al Nassr. The player is packing his bags to leave the English Championship and the Sovereign Fund has already closed the contract. Casemiro is a player who is very close to leaving Manchester United. The Saudi Arabian Sovereign Fund, which manages the country’s main clubs, has practically closed the deal."

Casemiro, described as a 'world-class' midfielder, has started 10 Premier League games this season for the Red Devils, but his game time has been inconsistent under Amorim. Reportedly earning £350k-a-week and no longer a guaranteed starter, it's no surprise that United consider him surplus to requirements at Old Trafford.

Getting his hefty wage off the bill while hopefully receiving a significant fee from the Saudi Pro League could allow United to bring in a younger talent with sell-on value, rather than continuing their previous strategy of signing high-profile players earning too much money.

