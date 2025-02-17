Manchester United midfielder Casemiro will stay at Old Trafford until the end of the season despite reports suggesting he could move to Brazil, but he is expected to depart in the summer, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed in his exclusive GIVEMESPORT newsletter.

As United look to head in a new direction, we could see INEOS offloading some of their high-earners in the squad and replacing them with younger, up-and-coming talent. At the age of 32, Casemiro is struggling to make a significant impact at Old Trafford, and considering he's taking home around £350k-a-week, it would make financial sense to get rid.

With United having plenty of injury troubles at the moment, Ruben Amorim was forced to play Casemiro against Tottenham last time out. Manuel Ugarte and Kobbie Mainoo were both unavailable, meaning Casemiro was given a rare opportunity from the start.

Casemiro to Stay Until the End of the Season

He's expected to leave in the summer

Writing in his exclusive GIVEMESPORT newsletter, Romano has confirmed that he doesn't expect Casemiro to leave United before the end of the season, amid reports that he could move back to Brazil. The former Real Madrid is still expected to head through the exit door during the summer transfer window.

"Current expectation from my sources is for Casemiro to stay at Man United, yes. Then expected to leave in the summer window."

Casemiro 24/25 Stats So Far Competition Appearances Goals Minutes Played Premier League 15 1 929 Europa League 6 0 338' Carabao Cup 2 2 180'

Due to his lack of minutes and struggles at United, it could be difficult for the Red Devils to recoup what they paid for Casemiro. The Manchester club forked out a whopping £70m to bring the Brazilian to Old Trafford, but at the age of 32, he's showing signs of declining as a player.

Reports had suggested that Corinthians were interested in signing Casemiro on loan, but with Amorim forced to use the midfielder of late due to injuries, it might make sense to keep him until the end of the season. It looks as though we could see Casemiro depart later this year, and it will be interesting to see how much United can recoup back on the 32-year-old.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored - correct as of 17/02/2025.