Manchester United midfielder could now be set to start for Erik ten Hag in the opening game of the Premier League season, and presenter Mark Goldbridge is stunned that the Brazilian international is going to be utilised this term, saying that it 'stinks of defeat'.

Casemiro has been heavily linked with a departure during the summer transfer window, but so far, we're yet to hear of any club making a serious offer to prise him away from Old Trafford. The experienced midfielder endured a difficult 2023/2024 campaign, but with United yet to sign a new player in the middle of the park, ten Hag might be forced to rely on him.

At the age of 32, Casemiro is unfortunately showing signs of declining, but his hefty wage package means it's going to be difficult for United to find a suitable buyer.

Utilising Casemiro 'Stinks of Defeat'

Man Utd could start him in the PL

Sources recently confirmed to GIVEMESPORT that Casemiro could be set to start for United in their opening game of the Premier League season. Sources close to the situation have suggested that the Red Devils are confident that he will remain with the club and feature in the starting XI, hinting that they might not be actively looking to move him on.

Speaking on Casemiro, presenter Goldbridge is stunned by the fact that United could utilise Casemiro this season, suggesting that it 'stinks of defeat'...

"Utilising Casemiro stinks of defeat tbh. Hope he can turn it round but a 32 year old on 350k a week who looks like yellow card every tackle is a huge risk and demonstrates the restrictions a Glazer ownership still entails. We can't just dismantle and rebuild."

Casemiro's statistical averages per 90 minutes during the 2023/24 domestic campaign compared to Manuel Ugarte Casemiro Manuel Ugarte Pass completion percentage 81.8 91.2 Percentage of dribblers tackled 48.1 48.3 Tackles 3.77 4.56 Blocks 3.36 1.26 Clearances 3.23 1.16

United have been linked with a move to sign Manuel Ugarte, but sources confirmed to GIVEMESPORT that striking a deal with Paris Saint-Germain has been complicated. Bringing in the Uruguayan could allow United to offload Casemiro, but after paying an initial fee of £60m, finding a buyer won't be easy.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Casemiro has lifted silverware 22 times over the course of his senior career, with two of those occasions being in a Manchester United shirt thanks to FA Cup and Carabao Cup glory.

Mazraoui Still 'Wants' Man Utd Move

Personal terms have been agreed

According to Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano, Bayern Munich defender Noussair Mazraoui is still keen on a move to Manchester United despite being involved in the Bundesliga club's pre-season squad. Personal terms have already been agreed, while a deal could depend on the future of Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

With Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot already at Old Trafford as right-back options, it doesn't make sense for ten Hag's recruitment team to bring in a third without a sale. Mazraoui could come in as first choice, and he's already worked with ten Hag at Ajax.

