Highlights Casemiro's struggles at Manchester United have become evident this season following a successful campaign last year.

Saudi clubs, Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal, have actively targeted signing Casemiro, potentially freeing up funds for Man Utd.

Both Man Utd and Newcastle need to sell before they buy this summer, with Casemiro likely on his way out, enabling multiple strategic signings.

Casemiro has begun to struggle at Manchester United, despite enjoying an excellent campaign at Old Trafford last season following his €70 million transfer from Spanish giants Real Madrid. Erik ten Hag's side have been struck with a long list of injuries which has forced the experienced midfielder to play out of position and in defence alongside the likes of Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans.

Last Monday's 4-0 hammering at Selhurst Park against a rejuvenated Crystal Palace side highlighted Casemrio's decline since his move to Old Trafford, and especially this season, as he struggled to keep up with the in-form trio of Michael Olise, Eberechi Eze and Jean-Phillipe Mateta who were firing on all cylinders.

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher said that the "football has left Casemiro" in a harsh assessment following the Crystal Palace drubbing, but it seems as though his words ring true as talks continue to take the Brazilian from Manchester to the Middle East.

Casemiro: The Latest On His Future

Casemiro scored a goal in the 2-0 victory against Newcastle United in the final at Wembley to cap off an impressive debut campaign and everything looked rosy heading into the current season, but it has ended near-disastrous for Casemiro. If it was not for United's terrible injury woes at the moment, he would most likely have been dropped altogether.

As it happens, his services are currently required which has not exactly reflected well in his recent performances, but where does he go from here, if he is to leave the club in the next couple of months? As United set to take on a major summer overhaul under new minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, Casemiro could be a player for the chopping blocks in order to free up some funds.

Casemiro Is 'An Active Target' For Saudi Clubs

There is a strong chance the 32-year-old will move on from Old Trafford this summer

Speaking exclusively to GMS, Jacobs claimed that clubs from the Saudi Pro League are actively trying to sign the midfielder. He said:

"Both Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal have looked at Casemiro in the past. "The priority is for the centralised Saudi dealmakers to see whether they can persuade Casemiro to join, and he's an active target at this point. "We wait and see whether anything can progress. I don't think there'll be a massive problem agreeing a fee with Manchester United because I think that the priority will be to free up the wage funds and that might actually allow Saudi, despite him being well contracted, to get a lower number than maybe some have speculated in the past. "It would be surprising if Casemiro, for example, went for more than €30 million, given his age, and despite how much time he has left on his contract. "I think the Saudi's wouldn't be looking to pay too much more than that, and very possibly offer a little bit less, simply because they know that Manchester United are open to offers and they themselves would be having to likely better his Manchester United wage."

Casemiro Sale Could Free Up Cash

Man Utd do not currently have funds for big-money signings

Shifting some players would help United to take on a more strategic approach to the transfer window, rather than go big on one player like they have done in the past. Brazilian winger Antony and Mason Mount - who has spent large parts of the season injured - are two examples of a lot of money spent, with not much return on the pitch.

Casemiro is another case in point, having moved to Old Trafford for a fee of £70m, despite him reaching the latter stages of his career.