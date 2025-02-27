Manchester United midfielder Casemiro is increasingly likely to stay at Old Trafford until 2026, when his contract expires, TEAMtalk has claimed.

The former Real Madrid star reportedly wants to see out his £350,000-per-week deal, despite struggling for regular game time under Ruben Amorim.

While several clubs from Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Brazil have inquired about the 33-year-old, none have shown concrete interest, as he is unwilling to take a pay cut.

TEAMtalk claims the Brazil international ‘won’t give up a penny’ of his salary, despite United’s willingness to sell him in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Casemiro Could Stay at Old Trafford

Suitors put off by wage demands

According to TEAMtalk, any club hoping to sign Casemiro must match his £350,000-per-week wages, making a sale difficult for Man United.

Even Saudi Pro League clubs are reluctant to meet his salary demands and are instead prepared to wait until 2026, when he becomes a free agent.

Casemiro is one of several players United are looking to offload this summer, with the club reportedly setting a £25m asking price for the Champions League winner.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Casemiro has made 26 appearances across all competitions this season, scoring three goals.

United are preparing for a major squad overhaul under Amorim, with the futures of Marcus Rashford and Antony also uncertain.

Aston Villa hold an option to sign Rashford permanently for £40m, while Antony may attract interest after an impressive loan spell at Real Betis.

Meanwhile, veterans Christian Eriksen, Victor Lindelof, Jonny Evans and Tom Heaton are all out of contract and are not expected to renew.

Casemiro's Man United Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 16 Goals 1 Assists 0 Goal-creating actions 3 Pass completion % 79.6 Minutes played 987

