Highlights Manchester United could offload Casemiro and Raphael Varane this summer with interest from Saudi Arabia.

A Saudi offer for Mohamed Salah at Liverpool is almost guaranteed to happen.

Kevin De Bruyne's future at Manchester City is also uncertain amid Saudi Pro League interest.

If you have been paying close attention to the rumour mill, you will have noticed we are in danger of losing some huge names from the Premier League next summer.

The threat of Saudi Arabia money is about to loom large again as they throw more money around, while other top stars have their personal ambitions to think about.

Here, we break down some of the ongoing transfer dilemmas that are going to unfold at the end of the season.

Mohamed Salah

Liverpool refused to entertain the idea of their poster boy moving to Al-Ittihad for £150million last year, but they can expect another knock at the door from the Saudis soon.

Salah is seen as the ultimate purchase in the Saudi Pro League, a 31-year-old Egyptian superstar who would match Cristiano Ronaldo in terms of wages but also match him in terms of status.

Mohamed Salah's statistics in the Premier League compared to Cristiano Ronaldo Mohamed Salah Cristiano Ronaldo Appearances 252 236 Goals 154 103 Assists 73 39 Yellow cards 9 36 Sent off 0 4 Statistics correct as of 08/03/2024

The lure of Salah is huge to this market and inside info suggests there is no way there will not be an offer for him coming after this Premier League campaign.

It will give Liverpool a big decision to make because if they cash in on a player they purchased in 2017 for £43million, they will be making a huge profit while also opening up their own wage bill options.

At a time when the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold need improved deals, that could be handy, while the manager that succeeds Jurgen Klopp might also welcome the chance to add a star name of his own.

Losing Salah is not ideal. Liverpool definitely do not want this to happen, but it will be their last opportunity to land mega-money for him as his contract expires in 2025.

Kevin De Bruyne

The Manchester City star is being linked with a move to Major League Soccer as well as the Saudi Pro League, and it is a very strange exit to ponder.

De Bruyne is still the best at what he does, pulling the strings for Manchester City and producing passes and goals that are out of this world.

But, at 32, we are approaching a moment when the reigning Premier League champions might contemplate his future, especially as his contract expires in 2025.

There is definitely a chance that De Bruyne extends his stay at the club, but we should expect bids to land for him in the summer.

He turned down the chance to move to Al Hilal last year but has always seemed more open-minded about the prospect of playing in the United States. This will be one to watch.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kevin De Bruyne is the highest-earner in the Premier League, thanks to being on a contract worth £400,000-per-week at Manchester City

Raheem Sterling

The Saudi sharks will be circling Stamford Bridge at the end of this season to see if Sterling can be snapped up.

Rumours around this move surfaced recently and were quickly knocked down, with sources around the player claiming there was no truth involved.

Yet there is genuine intent to try to sign Sterling and the intriguing factor will be two-sided: can they turn Sterling’s head? Are Chelsea willing to sell?

Sources currently suggest the summer could be a moment when the Blues will listen to offers for the forward, but there are also suggestions that Sterling is not interested in a Saudi pay day - even if he does leave Chelsea.

Bruno Guimaraes

Paris Saint-Germain are keeping a close eye on his situation and know he has a release clause of £100million.

Newcastle United find themselves in a situation where they may have to consider player sales in the summer and, while they absolutely do not want to lose Guimaraes, he is the player that could bring in the most money.

From a personal point of view, he is loving life with the Toon and would love to be the man that leads them to silverware. But if Newcastle can not match his ambitions, perhaps the lure of PSG becomes more tempting.

Kieran Trippier

Surprise stories surrounded him in January as he was pursued by Bayern Munich. There was a brief moment when it really did look like a move from Newcastle could happen, and sources believe we have not seen the last of Trippier rumours.

A switch to Bayern may not necessarily be on the cards, but other clubs also admire him and the 33-year-old right-back could be up for grabs this time.

Richarlison

The Tottenham Hotspur striker has started to live up to his big transfer from Everton this year, but doubts still remain about him staying.

Richarlison cost £60million in 2022 and, if Spurs can get their money back on that deal, they would probably go for it.

At the moment, the only chance of that happening would be if a Saudi Arabian side wants to sign him, and there are whispers that he is on their radar.

Casemiro

Casemiro's performance levels have dipped this season, but he has also played an important role in helping Kobbie Mainoo settle into a first-team role.

The writing is on the wall for the £350,000-a-week Brazilian at Manchester United though, and a Saudi move seems imminent.

They love his profile and playing style, and believe he would be a great addition to the stable of Brazilians they have already built within the Saudi Pro League.

Raphael Varane

His experience currently seems key to helping Manchester United through difficult times, and he is managing to put together a good run of games as a starter in the side.

But there is real consideration towards selling him and that will be weighed up further in the summer. The Red Devils are looking to add to their defensive ranks as part of five big signings for next season, and getting £340,000-a-week Varane off the wage bill could aid that.

He has interest from Saudi Arabia, but the possibility of him returning to French side Lens has also been mooted.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and Capology