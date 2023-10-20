Highlights Manchester United's poor start to the season can partly be attributed to their ineffective recruitment strategy, with several high-profile signings failing to live up to their price tags.

The potential acquisition of a 25% stake by Sir Jim Ratcliffe could bring about a change in recruitment and ultimately lead to success for the club.

The absence of top-level centre-back signings has been a major issue for United, and if they had secured the likes of Pavard or Todibo, their defense would have been significantly improved. Additionally, the manager's lack of ruthlessness in offloading players has been questioned.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag may have some excuses for his side's poor start to the season, and The United Stand presenter Beth Tucker has claimed to GIVEMESPORT that if they had signed one of three players, it could have been a different story.

Tucker has name-dropped three stars who ten Hag will have wanted in his squad ahead of the start of this campaign. However, ten Hag does have to take some of the blame, and Tucker has hinted that he might have to be a little more ruthless when it comes to trimming the side down.

There's been a lot of money spent at Old Trafford

Under the Glazers, the Red Devils have spent a significant amount of money on new additions, with a large portion of them not working out, or at least not living up to the price tags. Sir Jim Ratcliffe looks set to acquire a 25 per cent stake at Old Trafford, per Sky Sports, and the supporters will be hoping to see a change in recruitment which can lead to success in the near future.

Man Utd record transfers under the Glazers Player Fee Paul Pogba (Juventus) £90m Antony (Ajax) £81m Harry Maguire (Leicester City) £75m Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) £73m Romelu Lukaku (Everton) £73m Angel Di Maria (Real Madrid) £64m Rasmus Hojlund (Atalanta) £64m Casemiro (Real Madrid) £61m Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP) £56m Mason Mount (Chelsea) £55m All fees according to Transfermarkt

Ratcliffe reportedly questioned Manchester United's transfer policy in a recent meeting with the club, per The Guardian, citing Casemiro as one of the signings of late that the Red Devils should be looking at avoiding. United paid a hefty fee for the Brazilian who is entering the latter stages of his career.

Although ten Hag and his recruitment team got plenty of reinforcements over the line during the summer transfer window, bringing in the likes of Mason Mount, Rasmus Hojlund, and Andre Onana, the Manchester club may have needed further additions in order to compete for the Premier League title once again. In order to be able to go toe-to-toe with your Manchester City's and Arsenal's at the top of the table, United need to add world-class talent all over the pitch.

TalkSPORT recently claimed that Benjamin Pavard and Jean-Clair Todibo were potential targets for ten Hag during the summer, but they failed to bring in a top-level centre-back. Jonny Evans joined the club on a free transfer, but the 35-year-old isn't the most inspiring of signings considering his age. Back in June, journalist Dean Jones also told GIVEMESPORT that United were set to hold talks to sign Kim Min-jae, but the South Korea international later joined Bundesliga side Bayern Munich.

Tucker has suggested that if United were to bring in one of the aforementioned defenders, then they would instantly become regular starters at Old Trafford and they would drastically improve the defence. The United Stand presenter adds that there are excuses for ten Hag after not getting certain deals over the line, but she has also questioned his lack of ruthlessness when it comes to offloading players. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Tucker said...

"You think to yourself, well if he would have brought in a Todibo, a Pavard, a Kim-min Jae, they would have been starting probably every single game and automatically the defence massively improves. So in certain situations, I do think there's excuses for ten Hag to be like, well, look at the back-four I'm playing, I didn't get a centre back in the summer. Obviously, people talk about the fact well, you bought Mount, you bought Onana, maybe Onana isn't working out, where's the priorities? But I do think when a manager wants to bring a player in and clearly doesn't want another player, if that's the likes of Manchester City and Pep Guardiola doesn't want a player, they leave, they find a way for them to find the exit door and somebody else comes in. And that's where ten Hag has struggled."

January transfer plans

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth recently told GIVEMESPORT that United had a deal 'ready to go' to sign Pavard in the summer to replace Harry Maguire, before his move to West Ham United collapsed. As a result, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the Manchester club reignite their interest in a centre-back, whether that be Pavard or another target.

Ten Hag currently has Victor Lindelof, Lisandro Martinez, Evans, Maguire, and Raphael Varane at his disposal, but due to regular injuries at the back, we've seen a pairing of Maguire, who was close to leaving, and Evans, who was likely brought in as emergency cover, at times this season.