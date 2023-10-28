Highlights Manchester United's plans for the January transfer window may depend on whether Harry Maguire stays or leaves the club. His recent performances and injury issues make it less likely for him to depart.

United are looking to bring in a new central defender, but it may be difficult to find suitable options in January. Portuguese clubs, in particular, are unlikely to sell players during the winter transfer window.

United's recruitment strategy is shifting towards targeting younger and promising defenders, as they aim to avoid investing in aging players with limited resale value. This marks a change in their approach to player acquisitions.

Manchester United could be in the market for reinforcements during the January transfer window, and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has provided an exclusive update to GIVEMESPORT on how Harry Maguire can impact their business.

The England international might be considering a departure in January to try and find more regular first-team football, but Erik ten Hag has been full of praise for the defender of late. United's window could depend on whether Maguire is going to be sticking around for the second half of the season.

Erik ten Hag has been full of praise for Maguire

Maguire has gone through a difficult period at Old Trafford as he's fallen down the pecking order under ten Hag. The former Leicester City defender signed for the Red Devils for a fee of £80m back in 2019, per Sky Sports, and the hefty price tag was bound to add unnecessary pressure on his head. When Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane arrived at the club, Maguire was forced to get used to a squad role and is no longer a guaranteed starter despite being a key player during his early years.

As a result, the English centre-back was close to departing during the summer transfer window. A £30m deal was agreed for Maguire to join West Ham United before a move broke down, with the 30-year-old opting to stay and fight for his place at Old Trafford. Due to recent injury issues, Maguire is playing more of an important part for the Red Devils, and there could be a chance that he stays beyond the January transfer window.

Journalist Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that it's now unlikely that Maguire will leave United when the winter window opens for business. Ten Hag's side are struggling for stability at the moment and a lengthy injury list means that losing Maguire could be a disaster. United are unlikely to receive even close to the fee they paid for him back in 2019, so it might be best to keep hold of him.

Man Utd centre-backs - Premier League 2023/24 Maguire Varane Martinez Lindelof Evans Appearances 2(2) 4(2) 5 6(2) 3(1) Average rating 6.57 6.58 6.17 6.28 6.77 Aerial duels won per game 2.3 1.2 0.2 0.4 2.3 Tackles per game 0.5 0.8 1.4 0.6 0.8 Interceptions per game 0.8 0.2 0.4 0.5 0.8 Stats according to WhoScored

United could be looking to bring in reinforcements during the January transfer window after an unconvincing start to the campaign, but they may be forced to offload some of their assets to make way for new additions. It's never easy to find the right players for reasonable prices in the winter window, but United are in a desperate situation considering their poor performance so far.

Romano has suggested that we won't know what the Red Devils will do in terms of bringing in another defender until we understand the situation of Maguire. The Italian journalist adds that United's idea for 2024, whether that be in January or the summer, is to bring in another central defender. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Romano said...

"End of December, we'll understand the position of Maguire, whether he wants to stay at the club and fight for his place again, or maybe go and play, maybe on loan or a permanent transfer to have the opportunity to be at the Euros next summer. So that's the crucial part I think, Maguire and also Lisandro Martinez, before we understand what United will do in terms of centre-back. In any case, the idea of United in 2024, if it's not going to be January, it could be in the summer, is to bring in one more centre back. I think from the names you mentioned, in January, it is going to be very tough. Portuguese clubs don't like to sell players in the January transfer window. It has to be for a very big amount of money."

United have a list of centre-back targets

Per MailOnline, Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite, Benfica's Antonio Silva, and Nice's Jean-Clair Todibo are all on United's shortlist ahead of the January transfer window. As mentioned, it won't be easy to poach these players for a reasonable fee as their respective clubs won't want to lose a key man in the middle of the season.

It's clear that United are looking to target a younger, up-and-coming defender with them having the experience of the likes of Varane and Maguire already at the club. The Manchester side have spent a lot of money in the past on ageing players with little to no sell-on value, and it's a part of their recruitment strategy that has to change.