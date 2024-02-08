Highlights Manchester United could prioritise strengthening their defence in the summer transfer window after failing to do so in January, with potential targets including Antonio Silva, Leny Yoro, and Jean-Clair Todibo.

The centre-back position could be a concern for Manchester United, as Harry Maguire has had his struggles, Lisandro Martinez has been plagued by injuries, and Raphael Varane's future is uncertain.

Varane has previously attracted interest and could seek a move due to a lack of game time.

Manchester United could look to strengthen their defence in the summer transfer window after failing to do so in January, and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has provided an exclusive update to GIVEMESPORT on three of their potential targets, Antonio Silva, Leny Yoro, and Jean-Clair Todibo.

It was a quiet winter window for the Manchester club after they failed to bring in new additions, focusing on offloading some of the deadwood in their squad. This could put the club in a strong position heading towards the summer when some of their long-term targets are likely to become more attainable.

There have been plenty of suggestions that acquiring the signature of a new forward should be a priority with Anthony Martial's contract expiring and Rasmus Hojlund needing competition. However, the centre-back position could also be an issue heading into next season, and United are expected to seek reinforcements when the summer transfer window opens for business.

United linked with centre-back trio

Harry Maguire has struggled at times during his United career, Lisandro Martinez has endured plenty of injury problems, and Raphael Varane's future is certainly in doubt. Jonny Evans was only brought in on a short-term deal, so the centre-back area could be an issue for the Manchester club ahead of next season.

Man Utd centre-backs - Premier League 2023/24 (08-12-23) Maguire Varane Martinez Lindelof Evans Appearances 10 (3) 9 (5) 7 (1) 10 (3) 10 (4) Average rating 6.79 6.56 6.42 6.50 6.54 Aerial duels won per game 2.8 1.1 0.4 0.8 1.8 Tackles per game 0.8 0.8 1.4 0.8 0.6 Interceptions per game 1.2 0.6 0.5 0.6 0.8 Stats according to WhoScored, correct as of 06/02/2024

As per the Mirror, United held positive talks with Nice defender Todibo ahead of the January transfer window. The French side are owned by Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who is set to take over at Old Trafford. However, a move failed to materialise with Nice unlikely to want to offload the centre-back in the middle of the season.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano previously told The United Stand YouTube channel that Lille youngster Yoro is a player appreciated by INEOS. Again, the French club were understandably reluctant to offload Yoro in January, and it's understood that they expect a bidding war to commence in the summer.

Another option for the Red Devils could be Benfica defender Silva, with the Portuguese centre-back having a £86m release clause in his contract. United are said to be interested, but it could be an expensive deal to pull off. It appears that bringing in an additional defender looks set to be a priority for Erik ten Hag and his recruitment team in the next transfer window.

Fabrizio Romano - Man Utd appreciate trio

Romano has confirmed that Manchester United appreciate Todibo, Yoro, and Silva, who could cost a combined £164m, but there are many clubs around Europe who are also keen, including Paris Saint-Germain. The Italian journalist adds that he expects United to be in the mix for Todibo after Nice were reluctant to offload him in January, but they could sell the defender in the summer transfer window. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Romano said...

"The plan for Nice was to keep the player at the club and probably sell him in the summer transfer window. So I'm sure that for Todibo, Manchester United will be in the mix in the summer. But there are also other centre-backs like Leny Yoro at Lille, and Antonio Silva at Benfica. These are all players that are appreciated by United and many other clubs around Europe, including Paris Saint-Germain. That's why the deal is not easy."

It's understood that ten Hag and Varane have held clear-the-air talks after the French defender has become frustrated with his lack of game time at Old Trafford this season. His future is looking far from certain as it stands, and he's been attracting interest from other clubs in the last few months.

Bayern Munich were reportedly monitoring his situation ahead of the January transfer window, but opted to sign Eric Dier on loan from Tottenham Hotspur. Italian journalist Romano has recently told GIVEMESPORT that clubs in the summer were taking a look at Varane, but no concrete offer ever arrived. In the next few weeks and months, discussions are set to take place discussing his future.