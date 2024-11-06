Alan Shearer and Micah Richards have both agreed that Manchester United need to sign a centre-forward in 2025, speaking on the Rest is Football podcast.

Ruben Amorim is set to take over at Old Trafford after Erik ten Hag was sacked, and there will be plenty of discussions as to which players are going to suit the style he plans to implement. The Portuguese coach plays a three-at-the-back system, meaning it could be difficult to shoehorn certain players into positions.

Some of Ten Hag's favourites might be worried about their futures at Old Trafford under the new manager, especially if Amorim is backed in the upcoming transfer windows. Discussing United on the Rest is Football podcast, Shearer and Richards both agreed that they need to bring in a centre-forward. Gary Lineker asked...

"New manager, even if he's really good, as you said, they've got a lot to do haven't they? Have they got the talent in there, even if they're kind of, say, properly coached, if they've got a plan? It's hard to see, really, isn't it? How many of those players would be part of a team that is challenging?"

In response, Shearer suggested that United need a centre-forward 'massively', while Richards quickly agreed with the former Newcastle United striker. The Red Devils currently have both Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund on their books, but the former has struggled to find consistency in the Premier League since his arrival while the latter is still learning his trade as a young centre-forward.

Amorim currently has Viktor Gyokeres, one of the most in-form strikers in the world, at his disposal with Sporting. The Portuguese side - particularly in Europe - like to play on the counter-attack, with Gyokeres using his pace and power in behind opposition defences. Hojlund does have the potential to play in a similar way, but in terms of his stature and physicality, he isn't currently on the same level as Gyokeres.

It will be interesting to see whether United give Amorim a big transfer budget to work with in January. Another issue could be targeting players that Amorim demands, as it's a strategy that clearly didn't work under ten Hag.