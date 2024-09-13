Manchester United CEO Omar Berrada insisted the club did not sign Ivan Toney or Jarrad Branthwaite this summer, with the executive deeming Brentford and Everton's asking prices for the players too excessive, according to ESPN.

The Red Devils were said to be considering a move for Toney, with Brentford keen on selling the striker, but they ultimately opted to pursue Joshua Zirkzee, who became the first addition of the INEOS era in July. Meanwhile, the English giants' interest in Branthwaite was well documented, but once again they turned to cheaper alternatives, landing Leny Yoro and Matthijs de Ligt, with the Everton man deemed 'too expensive'.

It's understood that Berrada was the man behind United's restraint from reckless spending, eager to avoid mistakes made by previous regimes in overpaying for players. The club ultimately enjoyed a successful summer in which they improved Erik ten Hag's squad, acquiring the likes of Zirkzee, Yoro and De Ligt, as well as right-back Noussair Mazraoui and midfielder Manuel Ugarte.

Berrada Blocked Toney and Branthwaite Signings

The pair were too expensive

Having spent frivolously in the past, new ownership group INEOS were keen to enact a more cautious and cost-effective transfer approach this summer. The likes of Harry Maguire, Antony, Jadon Sancho, Rasmus Hojlund and Casemiro have all been signed for hefty fees in recent years, to the detriment of the north-west club's finances.

Thus, when Everton quoted between £70 million and £75 million for Branthwaite, described as a "superstar" and top target for United, new CEO Berrada had the foresight to prevent the club from paying such a large fee. The central defender had just enjoyed an exceptional breakout campaign at Goodison Park, and would likely have filled a role at Old Trafford for several years, but the FA Cup Winners' hierarchy couldn't justify meeting Everton's demands.

Instead, they opted to add two players to Ten Hag's ensemble in this position, with Yoro arriving from Lille for £52 million, and De Ligt joining from Bayern for £43 million. Everton reportedly cited Josko Gvardiol's £77 million to Manchester City in 2023 as a reference point for Branthwaite, but United felt acquiring two players for slightly more was a smart approach.

ESPN also report that Toney had been discussed as a potential signing, but Brentford asked United for £60 million for the prolific number nine. Once again, they turned attentions away from the "world-class" striker, signing 23-year-old Zirkzee from Bologna for £34 million instead as Toney moved to Al-Ahli for £40m.

Demonstrating such restraint should be seen as a positive sign for a club that is being run in a more savvy manner, and should help United with future negotiations over transfer targets.

Branthwaite's Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 35 Goals 3 Pass Accuracy 79.8% Progressive Passes Per 90 2.14 Passes into the Final Third Per 90 1.73 Tackles Per 90 1.91 Interceptions Per 90 1.45 Clearances Per 90 4.71 Blocks Per 90 1.47 Aerial Duels Won Per 90 2.72

Southgate Dubbed 'Natural Replacement' For Ten Hag

The coach has been linked with the job

While activity over the summer may have been promising to United fans, the action on the pitch so far this season won't have been. After scraping past Fulham in the Premier League curtain raiser, the Manchester-based side lost two games on the spin, a late defeat to Brighton and a concerning loss at home to Liverpool.

Pressure is growing on Ten Hag to reverse the club's fortunes, and as a result, managers are begginning to be linked with the job in the Old Trafford dugout. Former England boss Gareth Southgate has been dubbed a 'natural' replacement for the Dutchman by journalist Miguel Delaney, with the 54-year-old coach heavily linked with the potential vacancy over the summer.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 13/09/2024