Highlights Manchester United's loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League group stage means they finish last and will not have the opportunity to play in the Europa League.

This defeat adds to the Red Devils' disappointing European campaign, as they became the first English team to concede 15 goals in a Champions League group stage.

Although United started off brightly and had a solid first-half performance, setbacks such as injuries to Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw disrupted their momentum, resulting in a second-half collapse and their ultimate elimination from the competition.

Manchester United have crashed out of the Champions League in the group stage after they were beaten 1-0 by Bayern Munich at Old Trafford. A single strike from Kingsley Coman in the second half sealed the deal and condemned the Red Devils to a last-placed finish for Erik ten Hag’s side.

It’s a disappointing conclusion to a very disappointing European campaign for United and they won’t even have the chance to play in the Europa League due to finishing bottom of the group. The Red Devils have had some pretty disastrous results this season, but this might be the biggest low so far as they became the first-ever English team to concede 15 goals in a Champions League group stage. It’s a shame too, as things seemed to start positively.

The Red Devils had a solid first-half

It ended with a couple of big blows

United came into the contest knowing that they needed a win at the very least to even stand a chance of qualifying for the knockout stages, and they started off fairly brightly. They created a number of promising opportunities and held Bayern at bay throughout the first half.

They suffered a couple of setbacks late in the first 45 minutes, though, as both Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw picked up injuries and were forced out of the game. The two have been key for the Red Devils this season, especially the former who has really turned things around at Old Trafford lately.

The second 45 saw things fall apart

Goals in both Group A games sealed United's fate

The second half saw the visitors take a step back, refusing to really take too many risks as they had already secured their qualification to the next stage of the Champions League. It was frustrating for the Red Devils, but Bayern remained composed, keeping hold of the ball, and they prevented United from mounting any sort of real pressure.

A 58th minute Lukas Lerager goal for FC Copenhagen in Group A’s other match against Galatasaray mounted pressure on the Red Devils and then Coman's strike sealed United’s fate. After Harry Kane played a delightful ball to the forward in the 71st minute, he broke through the United defence and slotted the ball past Andre Onana with ease, sending Ten Hag’s men crashing out of the competition in last place. The disappointing finish means they won’t even have a crack at the Europa League and the Bayern fans were having a great time revelling in United's misery, with some pretty wild chants, including singing the iconic 'football's coming home' song at them.

On the bright side, the club's elimination from any semblance of European football should allow them to focus their efforts on the Premier League and will hopefully see their form domestically improve as a result. With that being said, from what the club have shown us so far this season, we're not exactly expecting the team to really do too much.