Highlights Manchester United's embarrassing exit from the Champions League could potentially cost English teams a place in the tournament next season.

The Premier League has fallen to third place in the coefficient tables, jeopardizing England's chances of earning an extra spot.

Newcastle United has an outside chance of pushing England back into the top two if they beat AC Milan and PSG drop points against Borussia Dortmund.

Manchester United were sent crashing out of the Champions League in embarrassing fashion this week as their 1-0 loss to Bayern Munich condemned them to a last-placed finish in Group A. The Red Devils' disastrous campaign means they won't even take part in the Europa League now.

Not only that, but they also made history, becoming the first English team to ever concede 15 goals in a Champions League group stage, so it's safe to say that things could have gone a little better for them. Their terrible showing in Europe might not just impact them going forward, though, and it could actually hurt English football as a whole next season.

In fact, according to a recent report from the Daily Mail, their embarrassing exit could actually cost English teams a place in the Champions League next season as the tournament's new format comes into effect. Starting next season, 36 teams will qualify for the group stage of the tournament, four more than the traditional 32 that we're used to. This means that an extra place will be given to the two league's that finish highest in the coefficient tables, which are based on the performance of teams in European competitions. Something that United might have impacted with their form.

United's struggles have hurt the Premier League's coefficiency

It's fallen to third place

To earn that extra spot, a league needs to experience significant success in the Champions League that year and United have done the exact opposite. The Red Devils' nightmare campaign has knocked the Premier League out of those top two places and into third.

Leagues Coefficiency points Bundesliga 12.93 Serie A 12.86 Premier League 11.88 La Liga 11.81

This means that England might miss out on that extra spot as a result of the club's poor showing. Currently, Germany and Italy occupy the top two spaces, but all hope is not lost for the Premier League. If Newcastle United manage to progress to the knockout stages after their match with AC Milan, they could push England back into the top two.

Newcastle face an uphill battle

They need to beat AC Milan and PSG to drop points at Borussia Dortmund

Drawn in the 'group of death' this season, many thought the Magpies didn't stand a chance of making it out of the group stages, but they find themselves with an outside chance heading into the final match of the stage. Trailing Paris Saint-Germain by two points heading into the evening, Eddie Howe's side need to beat AC Milan and hope PSG drop points against Borussia Dortmund to progress in the tournament.

It won't be easy, but the club have defied the odds so far in the tournament, with some incredible performances already, so it's not completely beyond the realm of possibility. Things could have been much more straightforward too, if not for the controversial penalty that was awarded to PSG in the dying stages of their meeting recently. With the new format coming into place next season, and a potential extra spot in the Champions League now relying on the Magpies' success in the tournament, it feels safe to assume that the St. James' Park faithful won't be the only fan base routing for their victory against AC Milan.