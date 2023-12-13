Highlights Manchester United are set to make major changes as Sir Jim Ratcliffe prepares to acquire a 25% stake in the club.

Changes are already underway with the departure of chief executive Richard Arnold and potential exit of John Murtough.

Ten Hag's future is in doubt following disappointing performances, but the current regime may not have the authority to make significant changes.

Manchester United are set to make some major changes behind the scenes, and journalist Dean Jones has provided the details to GIVEMESPORT, discussing their plans with the January transfer window fast approaching.

An announcement confirming that Sir Jim Ratcliffe will acquire a 25% stake in United is set to be confirmed imminently, which could spark major changes at Old Trafford. The Red Devils have gone through a tricky few years and Erik ten Hag is under increasing pressure after some disappointing performances this season.

Although a large portion of supporters have been falling for the manager to be relieved of his duties, there are problems that run far deeper than ten Hag. Ratcliffe will have to make some alterations behind the scenes in order to have a long-term impact on the club and the direction they go in for the future.

Ratcliffe is already making changes at Old Trafford

Back in November, Sky Sports reported that they expected an announcement confirming that Ratcliffe's INEOS group would be acquiring a 25% stake in the club imminently, but we're yet to hear of official confirmation. Despite Ratcliffe yet to be in his position at Old Trafford, changes are already taking place as they look to enter a new era.

It was recently confirmed that chief executive Richard Arnold would be leaving the club before the end of the year after being at United since 2007. It's also been reported that John Murtough could be the next key figure to head through the exit door, with Ratcliffe already overseeing a 'root and branch review of how the club is run behind the scenes'.

Man Utd record transfers under the Glazers Player Fee Paul Pogba (Juventus) £90m Antony (Ajax) £81m Harry Maguire (Leicester City) £75m Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) £73m Romelu Lukaku (Everton) £73m Angel Di Maria (Real Madrid) £64m Rasmus Hojlund (Atalanta) £64m Casemiro (Real Madrid) £61m All fees according to Transfermarkt

United have spent an obscene amount of money under the Glazers' ownership on ageing players with little sell-on value, with a host of them failing to make an impact at Old Trafford. The supporters will be hoping to see a change in their recruitment philosophy, as a large percentage of their record signings have failed to work out.

The Mirror recently claimed that ten Hag's future is hanging in the balance after United were defeated at home to Bayern Munich, cementing their place at the bottom of their Champions League group and eliminating them from the competition. Could that be the next change made at Old Trafford?

Jones has suggested that United fans will want to see action taken in terms of changes at the club, but it's not up to the current regime to do so. The journalist adds that there are going to be changes to the way things are run at the top and the Ratcliffe group will be in charge of what happens next at Old Trafford. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"I think it's going to take more than one result to spark massive change at United. United fans will want to see action. But the problem is it's not down to this current regime to do that. There's going to be changes to the way things are run at the top, and the Ratcliffe group will want to take command of what happens next and get everything in place to make a mark in January. It's going to be difficult. There's obviously going to be a temptation to make some changes, and I do think we'll see at least one signing. But they're going to have to be smart about any additions over the course of this year and they will have to make sure that these aren't knee-jerk signings. They're ones that fit the club as a philosophy."

Erik ten Hag's future is in doubt

United's most recent Premier League fixture saw the Manchester club defeated by three goals to nil at home to Bournemouth, who with respect, are a side the Red Devils should be beating. Ten Hag had an opportunity to bounce back against an already qualified Bayern Munich, but they failed to score once again and lost the game by a single goal.

After the Munich defeat, The Athletic reported that United are unlikely to sack ten Hag right now, with the situation at the club too complicated. However, you'd imagine if the poor performances and results continue, it might not be long before he is given the boot.