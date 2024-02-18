Highlights Sir Jim Ratcliffe is leading behind-the-scenes changes at Man United, acquiring a 25% stake and making his mark on the club.

The club needs an overhaul in recruitment to see better results, and Ratcliffe aims to bring in the right people for transfers.

Manchester United are targeting the likes of Dan Ashworth and Jason Wilcox to join the team, with a focus on strengthening the backroom staff for the summer transfer window.

Manchester United are working on plenty of behind-the-scenes changes at the moment as Sir Jim Ratcliffe looks to steer the Red Devils in a new direction, and journalist Dean Jones has spoken to GIVEMESPORT about what alterations we could see in the future, with Jason Wilcox the latest to be targeted.

Ratcliffe has now received Premier League and FA approval to complete a deal to acquire a 25% stake in Manchester United, and he's already stamping his authority on the club. The Manchester outfit have been struggling in recent years and an overhaul is necessary, not just on the pitch, but with those in the backroom team.

United's recruitment in recent times hasn't been as effective as it could be, with the club purchasing players for inflated prices while not seeing results. In order to progress, Ratcliffe is attempting to identify the right people to guide the Manchester club in terms of transfers.

Ratcliffe making major changes at United

According to BBC, Manchester United have now approached Newcastle United sporting director Dan Ashworth about joining the Old Trafford outfit. Ashworth has a long-standing relationship with INEOS head of sport Sir Dave Brailsford, and he's keen on a move to United. The Newcastle chief has helped transform the Magpies from a side battling towards the bottom of the table to a Champions League competing club. His knowledge and expertise when it comes to transfers has been hugely beneficial to Eddie Howe's squad.

United are also pushing to bring Southampton Director of Football Jason Wilcox to Old Trafford. Wilcox worked closely with new United chief executive Omar Berrada during their time at Manchester City, and he's said to be aware of interest from the Red Devils. United are yet to approach the Saints regarding poaching Wilcox.

Berrada is another who is part of the overhaul process after he recently made the switch across Manchester from City to United. Erik ten Hag's side failed to bring in any new signings in the January transfer window, so it's clear to see that Ratcliffe is looking to make changes from the ground up in his early days involved with the club, rather than throwing money at new additions.

Richard Arnold departed earlier in the season after being at the club since 2007, with Berrada entering the vacant role. Considering Ratcliffe's minority takeover hasn't even been officially ratified just yet, he's already making a major impact at Old Trafford. It will be interesting to see how many more changes we see over the next few months.

Dean Jones - We could see further changes

Jones has suggested that we could continue to see further changes at Old Trafford, with Wilcox the latest man to be linked with a move to the club. The journalist adds that the Red Devils are getting themselves set up early so they are able to attack the summer transfer window. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"Manchester United have identified him as somebody that's got all the credentials to get them up to speed and give them an edge when it comes to the transfer market. So that's good. Jason Wilcox, we knew that United were going to go look at someone as a head of recruitment type that would come into the club. I'm not sure that will be specifically Wilcox's job title, if he does indeed come in. But that is a role that we did expect to be filled. I still think you might hear about some other changes, like John Murtough, might have a bit of a move sideways within the setup and things like that. But ultimately, they are getting themselves set up early so that they can attack the summer transfer window."

It's understood that Manchester United have now set their sights on bringing Crystal Palace forward Michael Olise to Old Trafford, with Ratcliffe looking to completely alter their transfer strategy. INEOS are hoping to lower the age of new additions in the future and come away from bringing in ageing stars, such as Casemiro or Raphael Varane.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has previously told GIVEMESPORT that Olise can now be considered a concrete target for the summer transfer window. The respected reporter adds that Olise would be tempted by the prospect of joining ten Hag's charges and a departure in 2024 is entirely possible.