The struggled at times while at Old Trafford but also showed flashes of brilliance.

The Argentine was told by colleagues to not leave Old Trafford but didn't listen to their advice.

As many have learned over the years, just because you're a superstar in a different league doesn't mean you're guaranteed to shine in the Premier League. England's top flight is one of the most physical and intense domestic competitions in all of Europe and, throughout the years, various greats have attempted to cement their legacy at the country's biggest clubs.

One team that has been increasingly difficult to make an impact at is Manchester United. The likes of Angel Di Maria, Paul Pogba, and Radamel Falcao all tried to become the next big name at Old Trafford after having incredible stints at other European clubs, but failed to make the grade at the Theatre of Dreams.

Another figure that stands out on this list is Juan Sebastian Veron. The Argentine midfielder was one of the best in Serie A when United snapped him up, but he struggled to replicate anywhere near the same form and was shipped out to Chelsea two seasons later. However, this transfer is one that the former Lazio man revealed he now looks back on with regret.

Veron Reveals Regret Over Joining Chelsea

The Argentine spent two seasons at Stamford Bridge

At the time Veron became a Red Devil, he was revered as one of the greatest midfielders on the planet after becoming a dominating force for Lazio. However, the Argentinian star was entering a team that played a rigid 4-4-2 formation that also had Paul Scholes and Roy Keane already at the heart of the midfield.

This not only made it difficult for Veron to break into the team but also meant he would have to somewhat transition into being a different type of player in the engine room that had made him successful. While he had some bright moments, namely scoring a decisive goal during United's famous 5-3 comeback victory over Tottenham, he produced nowhere near the levels that fans and Sir Alex Ferguson alike hoped he would, hence why he was eventually sold to Chelsea on a cut-price deal a year later.

The Blues were starting to make their mark on English football under the eye of owner Roman Abramovich, but despite that Veron doesn't look back on his time in London fondly. Per the Manchester Evening News, the now 49-year-old said in 2019 that he had already thought about returning to Italy around the time of his move to Chelsea and explained why he regretted making the switch:

"At Chelsea, the reality is that I had very little time. I had a major back injury and I was out for practically six months. I was already thinking more about going back to Italy than staying there in England. "With United, the truth is that there are few things, very few, that I regret. But one is to have left Manchester. They never pushed me or told me 'you have to go', but they gave me the chance, the possibility. I had talks with my former colleagues at that time telling me that I had to stay. And at one moment I decided to leave because I wanted to play, because I didn't know... I should have stayed."

In the end, injuries meant that Veron was limited to just seven league appearances for the Blues in his two years at the club and just 14 in all competitions, and became one of their most disappointing signings.

After signing the Argentine star, Sir Alex Ferguson revealed that he never thought he would pay as much as the £28.1 million he did to sign the Lazio man, but believed it represented good value for money:

"I never thought I'd spend this much money on a footballer. I think he's coming into great years of his career and he will peak and we'll get the benefit of that. He is a world-class, fantastic footballer with a vision of a game we can use."

However, after his move to London, Ferguson gave his verdict on Veron's time at Old Trafford while also corroborating the midfielder's claims that he regretted leaving the club. Per Sky Sports, the Scot said:

"Juan Veron was capable of exceptional football and was talented. But, at times, he found the Premiership a bit difficult. He was a European player and that was where we got our best form from him. "He didn't want to go. His agent was speaking to Chelsea and he knew it was happening. We had to look at the long-term view and, overall, the package we received was too good to turn down."

