Manchester United's post-Erik ten Hag era continued unbeaten as they settled on a 1-1 draw with Chelsea in a somewhat underwhelming clash at Old Trafford (November 3). Ruud van Nistelrooy continued his interim stint without defeat but the Red Devils have made their worst start to a Premier League season.

There was little to write home about in a flat first half that fizzled out, although the Blues were the more threatening. That said, the Blues should have been ahead in the 14th minute when Cole Palmer's corner met Noni Madueke, whose header clipped the post.

Marcus Rashford nearly stole a United lead on the cusp of halftime when his volleyed effort hit the woodwork. The Old Trafford fireworks many had anticipated were non-existent as neither side could crack the code.

It was an open game in the second half, with wingers given acres of space to do damage, as Pedro Neto nearly did in the 55th minute. The Portuguese winger let loose with a low-driven effort that nearly found the bottom far corner of Onana's goal.

Alejandro Garnacho blew a golden opportunity for the hosts in the 63rd minute when Manchester United broke forward. Bruno Fernandes played the ball to the young winger, who scuffed the turf and easily found Robert Sanchez's gloves.

Sanchez had fared well until the 68th minute when he clumsily brought Rasmus Hojlund down in the box. Fernandes gave the Spanish shot-stopper the eyes and sent him the wrong way to give United the lead.

Chelsea hit back immediately through Moises Caicedo, who struck a sweet 74th-minute volley to level matters. It was a delightful finish from the Ecuadorian who'd been at the heart of Enzo Maresca's side's positive work.

The game had looked to have been petering out but both sides tried nicking all three points in the dying embers. They inevitably settled on a point a piece in the most drawn fixture in Premier League history.

Manchester United Player Ratings

GK - Andre Onana - 6/10

An impressive turnaround this season continued for Onana against Chelsea although his risky ball-playing style gave the Red Devils some anxiety, particularly Casemiro. Had no chance of stopping Caicedo's volley with the number of bodies in front of him.

Diogo Dalot - 5/10

He was one of United's best players last season but doesn't look as confident this term and was rarely involved tonight. Because of his questionable positioning, fellow countryman Pedro Neto had the better of him several times.

Matthijs de Ligt - 5.5/10

Has been much improved as of late and wasn't afraid to chuck his body on the line to ensure the Blues were kept at bay. Was the more commanding of Van Nistelrooy's defensive duo.

Lisandro Martinez - 5/10

The Argentine defender has endured a nosedive this season and looked nervy early on when Chelsea ventured forward. He showed improvement in the second half but was fortunate not to be sent off late on.

Noussair Mazraoui - 6.5/10

The Moroccan was lively at left-back going forward and did well up against Madueke, putting in several vital interceptions. He's been a clever signing for United and impressed in his unfamiliar role on the left while Diogo Dalot struggles for form.

Manuel Ugarte - 6/10

Every time he goes to tackle, you feel he'll give a foul away. He has shown an upturn in form recently and looks comfortable next to Casemiro, but the jury is still out on the £51 million man. Walked on a tightrope in the second half after he was booked, which is becoming a running theme.

Casemiro - 6/10

The Brazilian tried pulling the strings in the heart of midfield but was often outnumbered by a youthful Chelsea midfield.

Marcus Rashford - 6/10

Displayed moments of brilliance on the left with his quick feet. He forced Sanchez into a save that Fernandes couldn't convert on the follow-up. His mood continues to dictate his performance level, and a more confident Rashford may have found the back of the net when he struck the woodwork in the first half.

Bruno Fernandes - 5.5/10

The game seemed to pass the Red Devils captain for the most part, although he was a danger when his team flew forward on the counter. He took his penalty with aplomb and grew into proceedings with his vision and attacking intent. Snatched at the chance to give his side all three points right at the death when he blazed over.

Alejandro Garnacho - 5/10

Bright and lively, he is always eager to race forward with the ball. His end product continues to frustrate, as he spurned a solid chance in the first half with a tame left-footed effort. The Argentine youngster had all the time in the world to put his team in front midway through the second half but scuffed his shot.

Rasmus Hojlund - 4.5/10

Got in good positions and tried using his towering frame but was often isolated. He also struggled linking up with Garnacho, not playing the right pass at the right time. Amorim has a job trying to transform the Dane into the Red Devils' Viktor Gyokeres but he did do well to force Sanchez into the foul for the penalty.

SUB - Victor Lindelof - 5/10

He was rarely involved as the game petered on.

SUB - Joshua Zirkzee - 5/10

Got in promising positions but lacked a cutting edge that has evaded him throughout the start of his United career.

SUB - Amad Diallo - 6/10

His pace and quick feet were a danger late on, and he might feel like he warrants more game time when Amorim arrives.

Chelsea Player Ratings

GK - Robert Sanchez - 5/10

Has had his critics this season, but he was reliable during the first half, making two crucial saves. He also seemed to be more confident in his decision-making compared to his Anfield outings a fortnight ago. That was until his silly foul on Hojlund that was always going to be a penalty.

Malo Gusto - 6/10

Was given free rein down the right flank to cause problems, and his energy helped Chelsea venture forward when on the counter. He was hooked at half time sitting on a yellow card after impressing but maybe lacking a killer instinct.

Wesley Fofana - 6/10

Nearly pounced on Madueke's effort that clipped the post but could only hit the side netting. He looked calm at the back alongside Levi Colwill, with whom he's forming a good understanding. Was caught out when Fernandes whipped a long ball over to Hojlund, resulting in the spot kick.

Levi Colwill - 6/10

Dealt with the likes of Hojlund with ease and was strong in the tackle and dominant in the air. He's locked down the center-back position and could be earning his way into the England starting XI ahead of Thomas Tuchel's arrival.

Reece James - 6/10

The Chelsea captain looked calm in possession for the most part, although there were some lapses in judgment. Maresca's defence looks more commanding with him in it.

Moises Caicedo - 8/10

Has started to live up to his £115 million price tag and was excellent even before his incredible equaliser. He constantly pushed the Blues forward in midfield and deserved to be his side's saviour, with a volley to add to his growing list of sensational strikes. A superb showing, and he made a vital last-ditch interception late on.

Romeo Lavia - 6/10

The young Belgian was tidy in possession and dealt with the Red Devils when they tried countering. He is playing his way into a consistent starting role under Maresca.

Noni Madueke - 6.5/10

The pacey English attacker gave United defenders a difficult evening with his agility. Early on, he hit the post with a header from close range. If he adds more goals to his games, he'll be a nightmare for the opposition.

Cole Palmer - 6/10

Played with a sense of freedom as he eased around the final third and looked to cut United open on the break. Not his most memorable of games as his fellow attackers were more influential.

Pedro Neto - 7/10

The Portuguese winger was a nuisance for United's defence with his pace and unpredictability, particularly in the first half. He was given a ton of space when he nearly found the far bottom corner with a low-driven strike. Displays like tonight should see him continue over Jadon Sancho on the left.

Nicolas Jackson - 5.5/10

A relatively quiet evening for the Senegalese striker, who is usually up for these kind of high-pressure games. His movement did cause United problems but he rarely got a look in.

SUB - Marc Cucurella - 6/10

The Spaniard ventured into midfield to try and help the Blues in transition. He spread the play confidently for Maresca's side and his energy put his side in control.

SUB - Enzo Fernandez - 5/10

Spurned the chance to put Chelsea 2-1 up when he leaned back and fired over the bar. Wasteful.

SUB - Mykhalio Mudryk - 6/10

Looked a threat when entering proceedings and dragged Dalot out of position with his pace.

Man of the Match

Moises Caicedo (Chelsea)

Moises Caicedo has been back to his Brighton best this season, and tonight, the Ecuadorian put in another stellar showing. He helped Chelsea control the midfield area and used his defensive intelligence to break up United's play.

The 23-year-old received a ton of criticism last season, but his consistency has helped Maresca's side push for a top-four challenge. The equaliser was well taken, a volley that gave Onana no chance and ensured his team came away with a point.