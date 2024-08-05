Highlights Chido Obi-Martin is set to join Man United after agreement is reached, leaving Arsenal's young star hopeful for a clear pathway to senior proceedings.

Manchester United’s move for former Arsenal youngster Chido Obi-Martin is ramping up and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, while speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, has suggested that ‘everything has been agreed’ between the Red Devils and the representatives of the 16-year-old starlet.

Erik ten Hag, heading into his third season at the helm of his employers after signing a contract extension, has both Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee at his disposal – but adding another centre forward to the mix, one in the form of Obi-Martin, wouldn’t go amiss, especially with the Dutchman preparing for the long-term.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Obi-Martin, for Arsenal, scored a club-record 32 goals in 18 matches for the Under-18 in 2023/24.

Man Utd: Obi-Martin Latest

16-year-old set to complete medical soon

Manchester United were not the only team that were interested in striking a deal for the teenage sensation following his contract expiry in north London. Upon leaving the capital club, there were a host of clubs – Bayern Munich included – gunning for his signature.

The talisman became a well-known figure around Premier League circles after his ten-goal frenzy against Liverpool’s Under-16s in November 2023. Despite being just 16 years of age, the large-statured was a regular fixture in the north Londoners’ Under-18s set-up.

According to Sky Sports, the Hale End graduate – born in Glostrup, Denmark – is set to complete his Old Trafford medical in the coming days before rubber-stamping his move from London to Greater Manchester.

A 10-goal, 14-cap Denmark Under-17s international, Obi-Martin, per Sky Sports’ Dharmesh Sheth, saw Manchester United as a club with a clear pathway to senior proceedings, whereas he viewed Arsenal as a club who couldn’t offer the same opportunity.

Romano: Obi-Martin Move to Old Trafford

Announcement could be coming soon

When quizzed whether the youngster’s move to Old Trafford will be done soon, Romano suggested that he is unaware of the official announcement date – largely thanks to the Premier League’s official process with youngsters – but is under the assumption that all details of the deal are now done. Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT on Monday afternoon, Romano said:

“Yeah, I think it’s going to be soon, but I don’t know when they will announce. With the youngsters, it always takes some time with the Premier League process and all that kind of stuff. So when it’s going to be official, I don’t know but everything is going to be signed very soon because everything is agreed.”

Mazraoui and De Ligt ‘Expected to Join’ Man Utd

An ever-growing confidence over double swoop

Obi-Martin aside, Manchester United are looking to bolster their squad with some top-level experience before the summer transfer window closes for business at the end of the month (30 August).

Bayern Munich duo Noussair Mazraoui and Matthijs de Ligt have been earmarked as two new summer faces by former coach Ten Hag this summer and Romano has now revealed that there’s an ever-growing confidence over a double swoop for the Dutchman and Moroccan.

De Ligt and Mazraoui - Stats Under Ten Hag Statistic Mazraoui De Ligt Appearances 137 70 Minutes 9,925 6,230 Goals 10 8 Assists 9 5 Competitions 5 4 Seasons 5 2

Neither De Ligt nor Mazraoui are at the forefront of Vincent Kompany’s plans for next season in Bavaria and are both keen on a move to Old Trafford, but whether Manchester United are able to finance both moves remains to be seen.

All statistics per Transfermarkt - correct as of 05/08/2024