Turkish club Galatasaray showed initial interest in signing Eriksen, but they have currently decided against pursuing a deal. However, they may revisit the possibility in the summer.

Manchester United will be retaining Eriksen at least until the end of the season, as they need as many midfield options as possible. However, Eriksen's long-term future at the club may be in doubt due to competition from younger players.

Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen has struggled for game time this season and is starting to attract interest from other clubs, and journalist Dean Jones has now told GIVEMESPORT that he could be on his way out the door when the summer transfer window opens for business.

The Red Devils brought Eriksen to Old Trafford on a free transfer in what was seen as a smart move at the time. The experienced midfielder adds a little more creativity in the middle of the park for United, but he's struggled to perform consistently this season. The Danish international is on £150k-a-week at the club, and considering he's started just nine Premier League games this term, United aren't getting value for their money.

A move in the summer could be on the cards, especially with the former Tottenham Hotspur man only having a year left on his contract later in the year.

Christian Eriksen attracting interest

It's understood that Turkish outfit Galatasaray have shown an interest in securing the signature of Eriksen before the end of their transfer window. However, a report from ESPN has claimed that they have decided against pushing ahead to sign the 31-year-old, but they could revisit a potential signing in the summer transfer window.

Sky Sports have confirmed that Eriksen will be remaining at Old Trafford despite interest from elsewhere, at least until the end of the campaign. After failing to bring in new additions in January and while also allowing Donny van de Beek and Hannibal Mejbri to leave on loan, Erik ten Hag will need as many bodies in midfield as possible for the final few months of the season.

According to Sport Lens, Eriksen's long-term future at Old Trafford could be in doubt, especially with Kobbie Mainoo bursting onto the scene this term and making a significant impact. Eriksen is also competing with Sofyan Amrabat for a place in the middle of the park, with the Moroccan midfielder arriving in the summer, but former Manchester United star Paul Scholes has claimed that the former is a 'much better' player than the latter.

Dean Jones - Eriksen could leave in the summer

Jones has suggested that there is a chance that Eriksen could leave the club in the summer transfer window. The journalist adds that there is also a chance that Amrabat goes back to Fiorentina at the end of his current loan deal, but there is no chance of Mainoo departing after his impressive start to life in the senior squad at Old Trafford. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"At the end of this season, Manchester United have got a decision to make on Christian Eriksen and it wouldn't surprise me if they used that timing to actually allow him to go and find a new club and move beyond him. Eriksen and Amrabat might leave, but there's no chance that Kobbie Mainoo is going to be leaving. He's going to be part of this Man Utd team for years to come."

Ten Hag's side are preparing to face Aston Villa on Sunday with Unai Emery's men sitting in fourth place in the Premier League table. The Villans are flying this season and United will need as many bodies as possible to get a result at Villa Park.

Unfortunately for the Red Devils, ten Hag will be without some of his key players for the trip to the Midlands. Lisandro Martinez suffered an injury against West Ham United last weekend and is set to miss eight weeks of action. Tyrell Malacia and Mason Mount are still unavailable after being on the sideline for a while now. Ten Hag has also confirmed that Aaron Wan-Bissaka has suffered a setback in his attempted recovery from injury after missing the last three games.