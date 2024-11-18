Manchester United, Arsenal, and Liverpool are all interested in signing AC Milan and former Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic, according to Caught Offside's Daily Briefing.

Pulisic made the move to Milan last year for a fee of around £20m from Premier League side Chelsea. After an inconsistent period at Stamford Bridge, the American international is now flourishing in Italy. Milan were forced to contend with Lyon, Galatasaray, and Juventus for his signature, according to ESPN, but the Serie A side secured his signature.

The 26-year-old is now being linked with a return to the Premier League as multiple clubs are eyeing his progress. It's no surprise, with Pulisic enjoying an impressive spell with Milan. According to a report from the Daily Briefing, sources with a close understanding of the situation have confirmed that Pulisic is an option for United.

The Red Devils are expected to check on his availability in the coming weeks, while Arsenal and Liverpool also have an interest in the former Chelsea winger. The report claims that a fee of around £54m could be enough to convince Milan into a sale. Ignoring the fee, Pulisic's wage demands are understood to be considered 'reasonable' for top-end Premier League sides.

Pulisic has started 10 Serie A games for Milan so far this season, providing eight goals and assists combined. The American star, dubbed 'one of the best' in the world by international team-mate Tyler Adams, is also flourishing on the biggest stage for his club side. Pulisic has provided one assist and scored twice in just four starts in the Champions League this term, with no Milan player managing more combined.

In his final season at Chelsea, Pulisic could only manage one goal and one assist in the Premier League, so there's certainly an argument to suggest that he's suited to other leagues. The 26-year-old may just be starting to hit his prime, and the likes of United could now be set to take a risk on Pulisic with a view to bringing him back to England.