Modern Manchester derbies have evolved drastically, with more significance and competitiveness since Sheikh Mansour's regime.

Despite Manchester United's struggles post-Ferguson, Neville will be hoping they can reclaim their dominance over City in the future.

While the Champions League and Premier League are widely seen as the pinnacle of club success for any English player, there's a unique significance to a fierce local derby, especially for a homegrown talent playing for his boyhood club. The Manchester derby, once a near formality for a dominant Manchester United side, has evolved into a far more intense and unpredictable fixture in recent years.

Few understand the emotional weight of the derby better than Gary Neville. The former right-back featured 13 times against Manchester City during his career, and as a Bury-born lifelong United fan, he's experienced the full spectrum of derby drama- not just on the pitch, but also from the sidelines as a passionate supporter and pundit.

Playing under Sir Alex Ferguson during the club's golden era, Neville rarely faced a City side that posed a serious threat. But there was one occasion that stood out for all the wrong reasons - an afternoon that quickly spiralled into a personal nightmare, despite having initially presented itself as the perfect stage for the right-back.

The Manchester Derby That Had Neville Drowning His Sorrows

It was the first time he had ever captained the Red Devils