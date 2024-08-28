Manchester United are nearing a move for Malian talent Sekou Kone, with all necessary documents having been completed, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano on X.

The 18-year-old Kone - described as "one of the most promising young players emerging from Africa" by Ben Stewart - is set to make his way to Old Trafford in the closing stages of the summer in a deal from Guidars FC as the summer nears its end.

Predominantly operating as a deeper midfielder, Kone's variable skillset allows him to operate comfortably in several roles in the centre of the park, and was one of the starring members of Mali's U17 World Cup squad back in 2023, registering 2 assists during the tournament on his side's way to the semi-finals.

Given he’s still in the early stages of his career, it’s thought that Man Utd will initially integrate him into the under-21 squad while he adjusts to life in England.

Kone on his way to United

Manchester United are set to add a young talent

Described as "the next Yaya Toure", Manchester United may have just closed in on one of the most exciting African talents seen in years.

Capable of progressing the ball from deep positions and covering a lot of ground when off the ball, Sekou Kone certainly ticks a lot of boxes deemed neccesary by the Red Devils.

The 18-year-old played a starring role for Mali in the U17 World Cup back in 2023, which was his admission into the watching eyes of Europe, with several top teams seeking to add him into their youth piles.

However, it is the Red Devils who are set to win the race for the youngster's signature, with the teenager set to join Manchester United in the closing stages of the window.

Fabrizio Romano has reported that everything is set in place for Kone to make his move, in what may prove to be one of the most insightful transfers of the summer.

Sancho/Sterling named in potential swap

The two English wingers are likely to leave their clubs this summer

A one-in, one-out type of transfer may also be emanating from Old Trafford at the latter stage of the transfer window this summer, with Raheem Sterling potentially heading to Manchester United, with wantaway Jadon Sancho rumoured to be heading the other way to Chelsea.

Sterling has been sensationally left out of Enzo Maresca's Chelsea plans for the season, a similar situation to that of Sancho's at Old Trafford, despite the former Borussia Dortmund star having made amends with boss Erik ten Hag this season following a previous exile.

With both United and Chelsea seeking a solution to their problems, a meeting in the middle of the two English wingers may see the duo swap places, with Sancho heading to Stamford Bridge in place of an Old Trafford-bound Sterling.

Though Sancho has returned to training with the Reds, and having made appearances in pre-season and the Red Devil's Community Shielf loss, he has yet to play a minute in the Premier League this season, which may see a swap between the two in what would be one of the more shocking deals of the summer.