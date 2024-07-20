Highlights Manchester United are close to signing Manuel Ugarte from PSG after he rejected offers from other clubs.

The deal could be worth £45 million, and would see Ugarte become the third new signing at United during the INEOS era.

United are also looking to sign Arsenal wonderkid Chidi Obi Martin, a prolific young goalscorer.

Manchester United are close to reaching an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain over Manuel Ugarte, who has approved the switch, according to journalist Santi Aouna.

Ugarte endured a difficult first season at PSG after arriving in a blockbuster €60 million move from Sporting last summer. The Uruguay international started just 21 Ligue 1 games as Luis Enrique favoured the likes of Vitinha and Warren Zaire-Emery.

However, United may now have offered the midfielder an escape route, with the Red Devils reportedly closing in on a deal to sign the player. Aouna has suggested that an agreement between the two clubs is close, and that Ugarte rejected proposals from many other clubs as he's insistent on joining the Manchester-based side.

United Close to Ugarte Signing

The deal could be worth around £45 million

After developing through Uruguayan club Fenix's academy, Ugarte earned his move to Europe in 2020, joining Portuguese side Famalico in a €3 million deal. After one season of impressive displays, the midfield anchor joined Primeira Liga giants Sporting for €6.5 million.

Establishing himself as a reliable number six, Ugarte then completed his big money switch to PSG last summer, where he has since failed to continue on his upwards trajectory. Enrique opted to deploy other players ahead of him throughout last campaign, and he's now deemed surplus to requirements at the Parc des Princes.

The 23-year-old - described as "world-class" by presenter Stephen Howson - appears to be about to receive a second chance at a big club, with United tabling what looks to be a successful offer for the Montevideo-born man. Writing on X, reporter Aouna revealed that a deal for Ugarte is close:

This deal will subsequently pave the way for Joao Neves to complete his move to PSG, a player who'd also been a target for United.

If Ugarte is to arrive at Old Trafford, in a deal that is likely to be worth in the region of £45 million, he'll become the third acquisition of the INEOS era. Having conceded more shots than any other team barring Sheffield United last season, Ugarte's defensive work in the middle of the park will fill a need for United, helping Erik ten Hag's side's back four become less exposed.

Ugarte's Ligue 1 Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 25 Assists 2 Pass Accuracy 91.2% Progressive Passes Per 90 4.05 Key Passes Per 90 0.65 Tackles Per 90 4.56 Interceptions Per 90 1.86

United Pushing to Sign Arsenal Wonderkid Obi Martin

The striker would arrive with an impressive goal-scoring record

Ugarte would continue to follow the mould of acquiring young players for United this summer, with the likes of Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro both fitting into this category. Dan Ashworth has clearly identified the need to build long-term, with adding youthful talent that can develop together evidently the strategy.

However, it looks as though United could be in a strong position to sign a player whose impact may not be felt at Old Trafford for several years.

The FA Cup winners are 'pushing to sign' Arsenal's Chidi Obi Martin, who has scored 32 goals in 20 games at under-18 level. The Danish striker was wanted by a number of clubs throughout Europe, including Arsenal themselves, as well as Bayern Munich and Newcastle.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 20/07/2024