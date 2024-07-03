Highlights Manchester United are progressing in discussions over a move for Bayern Munich central defender Matthijs de Ligt.

The Red Devils are prepared to match the release clause written into transfer target Joshua Zirkzee's Bologna contract.

Plans are in place for Manchester United to recoup close to £100m from departures during the remainder of the summer transfer window.

Manchester United’s summer window is now in full force and has been boosted by the addition of Dan Ashworth as sporting director. The Red Devils and Newcastle United finally agreed compensation, avoiding the need for arbitration. The figure paid is undisclosed but understood to be in the region of £7m.

A breakthrough was reached just before the June 30 accounting deadline, allowing the Magpies to put the money on their 2023/24 books. Ashworth starts in his new role immediately and will work closely with technical director Jason Wilcox and Christopher Vivell.

Former Chelsea technical director Vivell is expected to join on an initial short-term basis, but Manchester United sources are not ruling out a permanent role if all goes to plan this summer. Matt Hargreaves will remain the club’s lead negotiator and is also still a key voice in the revamped recruitment team.

Red Devils Progressing in De Ligt Talks

Bayern Munich defender willing to take pay cut

Manchester United are working on bringing in a centre-back as a priority and could even add two before the window is out. They are in formal talks with Bayern Munich over signing Matthijs de Ligt, with the Dutch defender not only open to the move but prepared to lower his €15m-per-year wage. Talks are progressing positively.

The Red Devils first looked at De Ligt - who has been described as 'world-class' by Bayern sporting director Christoph Freund - in March and initially felt the overall cost was too high, but the feeling now is a deal can be struck at value. Initial discussions began around the €40m (£34m) mark and although Bayern want closer to €50m (£42m), there is optimism an agreement can be reached, and potentially quite quickly.

Manchester United haven’t entirely given up on Jarrad Branthwaite either, but there is an acceptance that Everton are in a stronger position now that the new financial year has started. The Toffees value Branthwaite in excess of £70m and believe the £80m Manchester United paid Leicester City for Harry Maguire in 2019 shows their valuation is not unreasonable, and it is ultimately based on their desire to keep the player. Manchester United have already seen a £43m package rejected and sources indicate they don’t wish to go above £55m.

Matthijs De Ligt's statistical averages per 90 minutes during the 2023/24 campaign compared to Jarrad Branthwaite Matthijs De Ligt Jarrad Branthwaite Pass accuracy percentage 93.9 79.8 Passes into the final third 7.08 1.73 Clearances 3.38 4.71 Interceptions 1.23 1.45 Goals 0.13 0.09 Statistics correct as of 03/07/2024

The Red Devils have already failed with a late hijack to try and sign Tosin Adarabioyo, who ended up joining Chelsea on a free transfer after leaving Fulham, while a move for Nice's Jean-Clair Todibo is not possible due to UEFA rules, since both clubs are playing in the forthcoming season's Europa League.

Zirkzee Release Clause Could be Paid

Agent fees is major obstacle to overcome

Manchester United's other priority is bringing in a striker. They are prepared to pay or match Joshua Zirkzee’s €40m release clause. The real stumbling block is agreeing agent commissions rather than negotiating with Bologna. AC Milan are also still in the race but are yet to reach a full agreement with Zirkzee, who is often compared to Olivier Giroud. Zirkzee is preoccupied with Euro 2024 and will inform suitors of his decision soon after the tournament.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Joshua Zirkzee played a key role in spearheading Bologna to Champions League qualification as he found the back of the net 12 times in all competitions during the 2023/24 campaign

The Red Devils have other transfer options upfront, including three Premier League targets. Brentford’s Ivan Toney, Brighton & Hove Albion’s Evan Ferguson and Fulham's Rodrigo Muniz have all been discussed.

The other area Manchester United wish to strengthen is central midfield. Manuel Urgarte is one target, although Paris Saint-Germain are in no rush to sell the 23-year-old and would be looking to recoup the €60m they paid Sporting in summer 2023 if they do so. Old Trafford sources insist no formal bid has been placed to date, but PSG ones are clear that a verbal offer was rejected and fell significantly below their valuation. Bayern are also considering Ugarte, and he has suitors in Italy.

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Joao Gomes is also appreciated by the Red Devils, while Benfica’s Joao Neves is a dream target, but the Portuguese club are insisting the 19-year-old's €120m release clause is paid in full, making a deal near-impossible.

Man United Seeking Significant Income from Departures

Sancho, Greenwood and Casemiro could seal exit

Manchester United are working to bring in around £100m in outgoings. Jadon Sancho’s move to Borussia Dortmund is off, at least for now, due to his current employers' £40m asking price. On paper, this is not unreasonable, but Dortmund have no desire to pay it. There are suitors for Sancho in Saudi Arabia, with Al-Ahli one club to watch.

Meanwhile, Marseille have entered into talks for Mason Greenwood, with the Red Devils also seeking at least £40m. Lazio have shown strong interest. Greenwood has more suitors than Sancho, as it stands, with Juventus, Napoli and La Liga teams circling. Getafe, where Greenwood spent last term on loan, know he is likely to be sold elsewhere, but if a permanent solution isn’t found they would gladly take him back on another season-long loan.

Manchester United could also get an important fee for Casemiro before the window shuts. Saudi dealmakers are waiting to find out if the Brazilian is willing to move to the Saudi Pro League. They are prepared to offer a salary of around €120m across three years. Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr are the two clubs to register an interest. Although Casemiro is contracted until 2026 at Old Trafford, with a one-year club option in addition, any transfer fee paid is expected to be significantly lower than the €82m package agreed with Real Madrid in 2022.

Ten Hag May Lose Recruitment Veto Amid New Contract

Dutch tactician on course to sign fresh terms

Manchester United are set to agree a new contract with Erik ten Hag which could see him lose his recruitment veto as part of an expected extension until 2027. Ten Hag is set to bring in former Manchester United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy and Go Ahead Eagles manager Rene Hake as part of a staff reshuffle. Benni McCarthy will leave Old Trafford when his contract expires and Mitchell van der Gaag’s future is still unclear.

The other bit of news to come out of the Premier League giants is that the club plan to make 250 redundancies before the new season starts. It’s a difficult time for staff working behind the scenes, and the job threat was communicated this week via interim CEO Jean-Claude Blanc at an all-staff meeting.

Manchester United will now follow a formal process proposing redundancies and there will be a consultation period. All departments, except the Manchester United Foundation, will be impacted. The decision, which was not taken lightly, comes ahead of the 2024/25 season and off the back of a thorough review of all aspects of the club. The Red Devils believe significant financial transformation is required. Although other alternatives were looked at, it's been decided the most sustainable approach is making 250 redundancies.

Costs at the club have risen year-on-year and INEOS feel they will only achieve football and brand success with a lean and agile team. It's understood a cost review identified areas of key savings along with non-essential activities that can be stopped. As a result, Manchester United are reducing their headcount.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt