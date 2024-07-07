Highlights Manchester United are pushing to complete the signing of Bologna forward Joshua Zirkzee

The 23-year-old is currently in Germany representing the Netherlands at Euro 2024

AC Milan had been leading the race but failed to agree agent fees with player’s representatives

Manchester United are closing in on a deal to sign Bologna and Netherlands forward Joshua Zirkzee, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Manchester club are ramping up their summer business with links emerging to a number of players, including Zirkzee and Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt. It’s a crucial period for the club as they look to improve on their eighth placed finish in the Premier League last season.

Despite already boasting the attacking talent of Rasmus Hojlund, who they signed from Atalanta 12 months ago, the Manchester club now appear to be closing in on the signing of Zirkzee to further bolster their ranks.

United Agree Personal Terms With Zirkzee

The player has spoken to Erik ten Hag

United are pushing to complete a deal to sign Zirkzee from Bologna, according to GMS sources. They are now in direct talks with the Serie A club as they look to agree on a package.

GMS sources have been informed personal terms have been agreed and agent commissions are understood to be in the region of €10million. Contrary to some reports, United have not simply said they will pay the €40million release clause, although this is one option under consideration. They have indicated they will either trigger it or match its valuation.

Zirkzee is understood to have already spoken to Erik ten Hag and even former United player Ruud van Nistelrooy. With Hojlund already in place, GMS sources suggest Zirkzee will be brought in to compliment him, rather than replace him. It is believed he will offer the United boss versatility due to their different profiles.

Joshua Zirkzee 2023/24 stats for Bologna in all competitions Stat: Appearances 37 Goals 12 Assists 7 Minutes played 2,942

As United ramped up their striker search earlier in the summer, GMS sources have also learned consideration had been given to Brentford’s Ivan Toney, Brighton’s Evan Ferguson and Fulham’s Rodrigo Muniz, but Zirkzee is the top priority for the club.

Milan Cool Interest in Joshua Zirkzee

They had been leading the race for the striker

United initially faced competition from AC Milan for Zirkzee’s signature as GMS is aware the player felt the Serie A giants were his likely destination before the transfer window opened in June. The forward’s full focus is on The Netherlands’ Euro 2024 campaign, but he has been informed by his agent Kia Joorabchian that only United are prepared to meet the full terms.

GMS sources have revealed Zlatan Ibrahimovic was directly involved in talks between AC Milan and Zirkzee’s representatives and was firm in his stance. The Italian club refused to meet the agent commissions which, as previously mentioned, are believed to be in the region of €10million.

It is understood AC Milan’s interest in the 23-year-old has now cooled, giving United a clear run at the player as the Manchester club look to get a deal over the line.

All stats courtesy of transfermarkt.