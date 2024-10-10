Manchester United have one of the most exciting young talents in the game right now, and JJ Gabriel has been performing so well at his age level that he has been promoted to the Under-18 team already despite only being 14-years-old.

The Old Trafford outfit have a great reputation for developing young players, from the iconic Class of '92 including David Beckham and Paul Scholes, to the present day Manchester United academy players making the step-up to the first-team, United clearly have a firm belief in promoting from within. You only have to look at the meteoric rise of someone like Kobbie Mainoo to see the kind of progression path available to the best youngsters at Manchester United, and it sounds like the club has unearthed another incredible prodigy within their youth ranks.

JJ Gabriel — full name Joseph Junior Andreou Gabriel, also nicknamed 'Kid Messi' — has taken the world by storm at Under-16 level for United, and is now being readied for the next step on his footballing journey.

JJ Gabriel Heading for the Top

Teenage star is performing above his age level

Gabriel only just turned 14 last weekend, but has already been featuring consistently for the Under-16 team at United for quite some time. Now, it seems he has outgrown that age group, with the Daily Mail reporting the youngster has been rewarded for a fine start to the season with a promotion to the Under-18s side.

Back in August, Gabriel was the shining star at a tournament in Hong Kong, where he was crowned Most Valuable Player after registering two goals and an assist in United’s two matches. The report states "coaches have been blown away" by Gabriel's progress and the immense potential he has been displaying, and have decided it is time to get him playing at a higher level already.

He will now train with the Under-18 team as part of the "next phase" of his development. However, it is thought there is "no desire to rush him" into getting substantial minutes at that level just yet, with training forming the key basis of his introduction to the higher standard, as his coaches are keen to "test his capabilities against players significantly older."

This won't be the first time he has trained with the Under-18s, though. Gabriel was invited to warm up with the team back in April, ahead of United's Premier League Cup final against bitter rivals Manchester City.

Manchester United academy graduates Player Appearances Minutes Goals Assists Age at debut Kobbie Mainoo 44 3,136 5 1 17 years, 8 months, and 22 days Alejandro Garnacho 97 5,384 19 13 17 years, 9 months, and 27 days Amad Diallo 31 1,346 4 3 18 years, 7 months, and 7 days

Kid Messi

JJ Gabriel has quite a reputation on social media

Gabriel signed with United back in 2021, and has already built a strong reputation for himself, not just on the football field but also on social media. There, he has been dubbed 'Kid Messi' by fans who have seen him in action, for his dazzling skills and superstar qualities.

On his Instagram, Gabriel has shared photos with the likes of Barcelona wonderkid, Lamine Yamal, and even posed next to Cristiano Ronaldo's son, who is also 14-years-old.

Incredibly, Gabriel is also already signed with Nike, with the sportswear brand seizing their opportunity to kit out the youngster and add him to their roster of top athletes.

All statistics via Transfermarkt - as of 10/10/2024