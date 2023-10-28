Highlights Manchester United's coaching staff are unhappy with Jadon Sancho after his public falling out with head coach Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford

Sancho has not featured for the Red Devils in almost two months and his future at the club remains uncertain.

The 23-year-old's conduct and performances in training have been criticised, leading to internal discipline and potential transfer opportunities in the January window.

Manchester United’s coaching staff are “not happy at all” with Jadon Sancho after his public falling out with head coach Erik ten Hag, as journalist Fabrizio Romano exclusively provides GIVEMESPORT with an internal update from Old Trafford.

After being criticised for his conduct and performance in training, the Red Devils man hasn’t featured for the Manchester giants in almost two months.

Man Utd have internally disciplined the winger, but ten Hag and Sancho still don’t see eye-to-eye as his future at the club remains uncertain. The ex-Borussia Dortmund star must evaluate his options as we head towards the winter transfer window in the new year.

Sancho’s future remains a mystery at Old Trafford

It’s been a tumultuous few months for Sancho at Manchester United, who hasn’t played a minute’s worth of action since being criticised by ten Hag following the club’s 3-1 defeat at Arsenal last month. United travelled to the Emirates in indifferent form, having scraped past Wolverhampton Wanderers and Nottingham Forest in the Premier League whilst being comfortably beaten 2-0 at Tottenham Hotspur.

A late defeat at Arsenal will have raised tensions, but nobody expected what was to follow. Asked why Sancho wasn’t part of the Manchester United squad that travelled to the capital, ten Hag told Sky Sports:

“Jadon, on his performances in training, we did not select him. You have to reach a level every day at Manchester United, and we can make choices in the front line. So, for this game, he was not selected.”

Later that evening, Sancho hit back on a now-deleted X post, claiming he felt like a scapegoat and believed there were other factors surrounding his manager’s decision to leave him out of the squad. He also claimed he would fight to regain his place in the Man Utd team.

Two weeks after the incident, Man Utd released a club statement which revealed Sancho would remain on a personal training programme away from the first team pending the resolution of a squad discipline issue. Meanwhile, the MailOnline claimed that Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ettifaq enquired about securing the 23-year-old on a season-long loan but were put off by the Red Devils’ demand for a £50m obligation at the end of the temporary spell.

Romano has also told GIVEMESPORT that Sancho will have opportunities to leave Manchester United during the January transfer window. But for now, the winger must focus on keeping fit whilst enduring a prolonged spell out of the first team.

Jadon Sancho - Manchester United statistics Appearances 82 Goals 12 Assists 6 Yellow cards 0 Red cards 0 All statistics via Transfermarkt

Romano believes that if Sancho had apologised to ten Hag in September, this situation could have been resolved and forgotten by now, with the winger back in the Man Utd squad. However, the Italian journalist says that the former England international still hasn’t spoken to ten Hag, frustrating the coaching staff. Romano told GIVEMESPORT:

“I think with days passing, it's obvious that he had the chance to apologise in September and October. Now we are moving into the second half of the first half of the season, and it looks like a challenging situation because if he had the chance to apologise in September, then this story could already have been resolved, and Sancho would be with the squad. But that is not the case. Sancho is not apologising, and people in the coaching staff are not happy at all with that.”

Sancho’s potential January destinations

According to Sky Germany Florian Plettenberg, Sancho plans a “restart” during the winter transfer window and intends to leave Manchester United. A move to another European league is more likely than remaining in England, although a transfer to Borussia Dortmund or Barcelona is unrealistic.

The same reporter has revealed that Juventus are interested in signing Sancho on loan. This would provide the 2021 £73m signing with another chance to revitalise his career at one of the biggest clubs on the continent.

