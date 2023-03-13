Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo may have been the player Manchester United 'really needed' instead of Antony, journalist Steve Bates has suggested, speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

Manchester United settled on the signing of Antony last summer, but Liverpool forward Gakpo may have been the player they so desperately needed.

Manchester United news - Cody Gakpo

United were hopeful of completing a deal for Gakpo during the January transfer window, transfer insider Ben Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT last year.

Liverpool wasted no time in completing a deal for Gakpo and reached an agreement for the Dutch international before the January window had opened, for a fee totalling £44m.

Gakpo recently admitted that he had spoken to former Manchester United forward Ruud van Nistelrooy about a potential move to Old Trafford last summer. He said: "To be honest, I spoke to him [Van Nistelrooy] a lot about United in the summer when the transfer looked like it may be coming."

After the performance he produced for Liverpool against United during the 7-0 demolition earlier this month, the hierarchy at Old Trafford may be kicking themselves after missing out on the 23-year-old.

What has Bates said about Gakpo?

Bates has suggested that Gakpo may have been the player United desperately needed, despite being a different profile to Brazilian winger Antony.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I know a lot of people on social media were comparing Antony's performance with Gakpo's against Manchester United. Gakpo was absolutely sensational, a different type of player, but maybe the type of player Man Utd really needed.

"I think Antony's got a lot of convincing to do with United fans who aren't sure he's yet the real deal."

Has Antony done enough for United so far?

The transfer fee United paid for Antony certainly hasn't helped his cause. As per Sky Sports, Ajax received £86m for the 23-year-old.

Since making the move to Old Trafford, Antony is yet to register an assist in the Premier League, but has struck three times in his 13 starts, as per FBref.

Antony may not be contributing from a creative perspective so far, but there are certainly areas to his game which have benefitted United. Only Alejandro Garnacho averages more carries into the final third per 90 minutes at United than Antony, but fans of the Red Devils will certainly be wanting more from their tricky winger.

As per Sofascore's scoring system, Antony has averaged a rating of just 6.77 in the Premier League this season. Gakpo, who journalist Bates suggested could have been the player United needed, has averaged 7.0 so far this season.