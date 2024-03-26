Highlights Manchester United look set for a busy summer transfer window in terms of incomings and outgoings.

Erik ten Hag's position as manager will be reviewed by INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe in the summer.

United are looking at English-based players such as Brighton's Evan Ferguson and Leicester City's Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

Manchester United's summer transfer activity will be influenced by outgoings and whether they can somehow qualify for the Champions League.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is building a five-window plan but a positive first summer will set the tone.

Ratcliffe is putting a strong emphasis on laying foundations first. That's why the highly-rated Omar Berrada was appointed as CEO first and now the club are working to finalise Dan Ashworth's appointment as sporting director.

It's still unclear if Ashworth can start this summer. Manchester United sources have always indicated they won't overpay and that it wouldn't be a disaster if Ashworth began on September 1. The priority is to stop Ashworth missing two windows. It will be a lot easier to finalise negotiations once Newcastle decide their next sporting director.

Ten Hag Position to be Reviewed in Summer

Erik ten Hag will be reviewed this summer. His fate has not been pre-determined. My understanding is there is not a 'leading' candidate to replace ten Hag yet. The Manchester United boss still has his future in his own hands.

Links with Gareth Southgate are easy to make because the England boss worked with Ashworth at The FA. Graham Potter was appreciated by INEOS before Ratcliffe's arrival. He was considered for Nice. Roberto De Zerbi and Zinedine Zidane are other names who will be discussed as part of normal succession planning.

But this is just what clubs do to avoid managerial limbo and is not an indication Ten Hag is definitely leaving or isn't valued. For example, Brighton & Hove Albion are also succession planning for life post-De Zerbi and have been for quite some time, but they still don't want to lose him this summer.

Red Devils' Incomings Will be Dictated by Departures

Incomings will depend on outgoings for Manchester United, and not just in order to raise funds alone. Exits will also affect which positions are prioritised.

A centre-back is likely if Raphael Varane and/or Harry Maguire depart. Varane could yet be offered a reduced-terms deal, but as of now, Saudi deal-makers are hopeful of persuading him to join either Al-Ittihad or Al-Nassr.

It remains to be seen whether West Ham United will reignite their interest in Maguire, who is still committed to Manchester United and has been excellent this season. It is unlikely that Maguire's future will be resolved before the 30 June financial cut-off for the year due to Euro 2024.

Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite and Nice's Jean-Clair Todibo are two centre-backs Manchester United appreciate. Both require a big outlay, and Todibo would naturally need to be sold at fair market value if he joins from Ratcliffe's Nice. That means a likely fee of close to €60million.

Jarrad Branthwaite's statistical averages per 90 minutes compared to Jean-Clair Todibo this season Jarrad Branthwaite Jean-Clair Todibo Percentage of dribblers tackled 82.9 58.5 Clearances 4.36 3.75 Tackles 2.00 2.04 Interceptions 1.64 1.30 Blocks 1.24 1.30 Statistics correct as of 26/03/2024

Keep an eye on a right full-back coming to Old Trafford as well. There is a good chance Jeremie Frimpong leaves Bayer Leverkusen this summer, and he is open to playing in the Premier League. Manchester United made contact with Frimpong's camp before the World Cup, but obviously now it's Ratcliffe and his team calling the shots.

Gomes and Dewsbury-Hall on Man United Radar

In midfield, Manchester United have plenty of options and will likely strengthen in this area should Casemiro exit. There is firm Saudi interest in him, especially from Al-Hilal.

Joao Gomes is one name on Manchester United's list, although several clubs are looking at the Brazilian. Wolverhampton Wanderers don't want to lose Gomes, and will be in a stronger financial position to keep him if they sell Pedro Neto.

Manchester United may also turn to Leicester City's Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall. The 25-year-old could be available for £25million and will be allowed to leave if the Foxes don't get promotion.

Leicester may have to sell Dewsbury-Hall regardless, due to their financial situation, having recently been charged by the Premier League for profit and sustainability rules breaches. Leicester told Brighton, another active suitor, they wanted £45million in January. That price should drop come summer.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is third on the list of the highest number of assists in the Championship this season, having registered 12 as Leicester City seek an immediate return to the Premier League

If Casemiro goes, and potentially Christian Eriksen as well, a central midfielder suddenly becomes a big priority. And the advantage of Dewsbury-Hall is he can play defensive, central or attacking midfield and is left-footed, allowing him to complement Kobbie Mainoo. I would still be surprised if Scott McTominay leaves given his current value to the club, but a sale is not impossible for the right fee.

Sesko, Ferguson or Zirkzee More Likely to Join Red Devils Than Osimhen

It is anticipated an attack-minded player and/or a traditional striker will be added and is the most pressing priority as of now. Crystal Palace's Michael Olise is already an approved target. No negotiations have started, but Manchester United are expected to be one of the leading suitors.

The Red Devils want to bring in support for Rasmus Hojlund. The Denmark international is on a scoring streak and has settled at Old Trafford, so 'experience' isn't necessarily as important. The logic of considering Bayern Munich's Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting in January was more part of a stop-gap strategy, but it's now certain that Manchester United will think longer-term because Hojlund is proving he can score regularly now.

RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko and Brighton's Evan Ferguson are two potential options. Bologna's Joshua Zirkzee, who is also a AC Milan target, is on Manchester United's radar as well.

It is less likely that they will enter the race for Napoli's Victor Osimhen despite trying for him when he was still at Lille.

Sesko and Zirkzee are available for under £50million and Ferguson is likely to cost at least £80million, but it would be no surprise if he commands a £100million fee having previously been labelled as a "superstar" by BBC pundit Danny Murphy.

None of these targets are easy outlays without fees coming in for Jadon Sancho and Mason Greenwood, but all are still cheaper than Osimhen - and the wages for each are significantly less than the £250,000-per-week the Nigerian is seeking.

It's a balancing act for Manchester United this summer. They can't yet predict what they'll spend and don't want to commit this early before they finalise their executive structure and understand how much money they can bring in.

The ambition is clearly there, hence the amount of names being linked, but not everything Ratcliffe wants will be achievable in one window. I certainly don't expect the kind of £300million spending spree we saw from Clearlake-Boehly in their first window at Chelsea, or anywhere close.

