Highlights Arsenal's Chidozie Obi-Martin is departing at the age of 16, prompting interest from Man United.

His agents are seeking high commission though, prompting interest from Germany.

Obi has displayed his high potential as a young prolific goalscorer.

Arsenal youngster Chidozie Obi-Martin has announced his departure from the north London club, with Manchester United being tipped as the main side who he will join after running his contract down at the Emirates Stadium. But according to reports, the youngster faces issues in moving to Old Trafford with his representatives demanding a fee for his talents; and with that in mind, a move to Borussia Dortmund or Eintracht Frankfurt could surface if those issues are not ironed out.

The Gunners won't be enjoying Obi's talents anymore after he announced his exit from the club following a two-year affiliation, and United could snap him up in what would be a huge youth product coup from the Red Devils against their long-standing Premier League rivals. But with agent fees getting in the way, they also could miss out and the youngster could find his way to the Bundesliga instead with the European-qualifying duo waiting in the wings to secure his signature on a long-term basis.

Obi-Martin Move to Man Utd Faces Issues

Agency fees are clouding an Old Trafford move

The tweet from German journalist Christopher Michel states that Obi still wants to join United on a free transfer after his time at Arsenal - though there is a problem with the commission for his agent.

If that problem is fixed, there will be no issues with his move - but in the meantime, Frankfurt and Dortmund will remain in the race.

Chido Obi-Martin's goalscoring statistics - by youth team Team Appearances Goals Denmark - under-16 6 3 England - under-16 2 0 Denmark - under-17 14 10 Arsenal - under-18 21 32 Arsenal - UEFA Youth League 3 0

And if the issues remain with United's capture of the youngster, the German duo could well swoop in to prise him away from the Emirates and into western Germany.

Further to the report, Michel understands that a commission of around €2million (£1.7million) will be sought-after by Obi's representatives, which has proven to be the snag in the deal so far - and whether that will be sorted remains to be seen.

United Would be Signing a Prodigy Star

The youngster is a superb talent who scores goals at all levels

The 16-year-old Dane - who has "insane pace" according to Football Analyst Ben Mattinson - only joined Arsenal two years ago, and having established himself in the youth academy at Hale End, Obi has proven to be a relentless goalscorer, having been promoted to the under-18 side at the age of just 15.

Scoring a hat-trick against Southampton's under-18 side in his first start for that age group, he was likened to Napoli talisman Victor Osimhen; and made his under-21 debut at the age of just 15. Mikel Arteta has since included him in first-team training, before he went viral for scoring an incredible 10 goals in one game as Arsenal beat Liverpool 14-3 in an under-16 game.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Obi's move to United would be the first deal between the two sides since Alexis Sanchez and Henrikh Mkhitaryan's swap deal in 2018.

It's not only on the club scene that Obi-Martin has made his mark. He scored four goals in eight games for Denmark, the country of his birth; but with the star also eligible to play for England - the country of his residence - and Nigeria, where his father was born, he made the choice to join the Young Lions in February 2023.

He only made two appearances for England before moving back to the Danish youth set up, and with 10 goals in 14 games for Jesper Mikkelsen's side, he's certainly one to watch for the future of the Premier League if he joins United.

With Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee in their ranks, the future is looking bright - and with Obi excelling in that role at youth level, their natural partner for the future could well be waiting in the wings.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 30-07-24.